The Queen attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Queen attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Queen greets members of the armed forces at parade in Edinburgh

The key to Edinburgh Castle was presented to the Queen as part of the traditional royal week in Scotland

Katharine Hay
Tuesday 28 June 2022 16:24

The Queen met with members of the armed forces during an act of loyalty parade in Edinburgh as part of Holyrood week.

The ceremony took place in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday to celebrate her visit to Scotland and to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

The parade centred on the presentation of the key for Edinburgh Castle as part of the royal visit tradition and meeting with members of the services.

The 96-year-old arrived in the gardens smiling and wearing a heather-coloured silk wool dress and coat with a matching hat, all by Angela Kelly.

She was welcomed with the royal salute followed by a meet and greet with three senior representatives from the services.

Recommended

The key to Edinburgh Castle was presented to the Queen at the armed forces act of loyalty parade (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

They were joined by three cadets, representing each service.

The key to the castle was then presented to the Queen by Major General Alastair Bruce of Crionaich, governor of Edinburgh Castle, who was assisted by three service cadets at the palace’s Equerry’s Door.

Queen Elizabeth II attends an Armed Forces Act of Loyalty Parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Major General addressed the Queen, saying: “We, the serving members of Your Majesty’s Armed Forces, bound by our oath to You, your Heirs and Successors, offer for Your gracious acceptance the Key to Your Majesty’s Royal Castle of Edinburgh.”

To which she responded: “I return this key to the safekeeping of My Governor of Edinburgh Castle, in gratitude for the symbolic Act of Loyalty of Our Armed Forces, confident of your faithful allegiance to your oath.”

(AP)

Three cheers for the Queen were then given by members of the armed forces before a pipe tune composed for the platinum jubilee called Dieu Ragnari was played as she waved goodbye and returned to the palace.

The act of loyalty and presentation of the key to Edinburgh Castle marked the 200th anniversary of King George IV’s visit to Scotland in 1822.

Recommended

Later on Tuesday, the Princess Royal will then present honours in an investiture ceremony at the palace.

Among those to be recognised will be James McGoldrick, the assistant general secretary of the United Nations, and Ross McEwan, the chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in