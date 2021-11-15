Queen to rest at Windsor with no major duties planned for rest of 2021

The Queen is planning to rest at Windsor Castle in the run up to the end of 2021, carrying out only light duties for the rest of the year.

On Sunday, the monarch missed the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

The Queen, who is believed to have suffered a sprained back, has also cancelled an appearance at the General Synod on Tuesday, marking the first time she will have missed her five-yearly visit to the Church’s national assembly in its 51-year history.

While she is set to refrain from any major real-life appearances in the coming weeks, the Queen is scheduled to carry out virtual audiences later this week.

It comes after the Queen was told to rest by the doctor after being admitted to hospital for preliminary investigations on 20 October, marking her first overnight stay in a medical facility in eight years.

This time of year is typically a busy one for HRH who, in November and December 2019, visited the new headquarters of the Royal Philatelic society in London and went to Chatham House, alongside Sir David Attenborough.

She also went to the State Opening of Parliament and would traditionally host the annual white tie Diplomatic Corps reception in December for more than 1,000 guests, an event which has not yet been confirmed for this year.

The Queen would also typically host a pre-Christmas lunch with members of the royal family in the week prior to Christmas Day, after which she would head to Sandringham and remain there until February.

Regarding the Queen’s resting period, royal commentators have said that it’s “unlikely” she will take part in any major real-life appearances for the remainder of 2021.

They have also remarked that we may be on the brink of a “new phase” in the Queen’s reign that sees her conduct more of her duties virtually as opposed to in-person.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said: “In terms of official engagements before the end of the year, I don’t think we will see her out and about doing anything officially, even if she recovers from the sprained back.”

He went on to reference the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which will take place next year and mark her 70th year on the throne.

“The Platinum Jubilee programme will reflect her age, although the Palace won’t say as much, and other people will be doing engagements on her behalf,” Mr Little added

“We know she won’t go to the Commonwealth or do any tours, but how much she does in the UK will be interesting to see.”

Additional reporting by PA