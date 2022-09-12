Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle, after 70 years on the throne.
The monarch, who was the longest-reigning in British history, passed away on Thursday 8 September 2022.
Her Majesty’s death comes just months after she celebrated her platinum jubilee with a four-day bank holiday weekend in June.
She officially marked seven decades on the throne on 6 February this year, but her platinum jubilee celebrations took place from the 2 to 5 June.
In addition to being the longest-reigning British monarch and having a particular fondness for corgis, the Queen was also globally recognised for her bold sartorial choices.
Never one to shy away from wearing vibrant colours, the royal frequently donned bright shades of pink, blue, green and yellow to public engagements, much to the delight of the crowds she encountered.
In remembrance of the monarch’s sunny disposition and beloved smile, here are 38 of the Queen’s most colourful fashion moments:
