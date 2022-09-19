Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales have been praised for their “immaculate” appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday (19 September).

The two elder children of the Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to Westminster Abbey in the same car as the Queen Consort and their mother.

BBC news anchor Huw Edwards, who is leading the coverage of the Queen’s funeral, described George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, as “immaculate” as they stepped into the church.

George wore a navy blue suit with a black tie, while Charlotte wore a black dress coat with a pleated back, similar to the one worn by her mother. She also wore a black hat with a black ribbon.

On social media, fans have also praised Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children and sent them their condolences as they mourn their great-grandmother.

Some people could relate to the children’s experience in attending a funeral at a young age.

“I was nine when I attended my nana’s funeral and I still to this day remember how scary/sad I found it all – I can’t imagine how George and Charlotte must be feeling,” one person recalled.

Another said: “So emotional. When I saw Princess Charlotte and Prince George as well, that set me off.”

(via REUTERS)

Many said they were “so proud” of the children, who are attending the ceremony without their youngest sibling, four-year-old Prince Louis.

It was confirmed over the weekend that George and Charlotte would gather alongside the 2,000-strong congregation in Westminster Abbey to celebrate the life of the late Queen.

(Getty Images)

Together, they walked through the gothic church with other members of the royal family in procession behind Her Majesty’s coffin.

George and Charlotte walked sombrely behind their parents, who were led by King Charles III and the Queen Consort, flanked by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, the Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.