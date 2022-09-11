Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Queen Elizabeth II has sadly died at the age of 96, on Thursday 8 September 2022.

The monarch, who was the world’s longest-reigning living monarch up until her death, passed away “peacefully” in Balmoral Castle.

Nearly seven decades ago, a year after first ascending to the throne, millions watched as Queen Elizabeth II‘s coronation took place at Westminster Abbey.

At 25 years old, the royal took on the title of monarch after her father, King George VI, passed away.

The coronation was held over a year after the King’s death, as is tradition when crowning a monarch following the death of their predecessor.

Here are 13 interesting facts about the Queen‘s coronation that you may not have known, according to the royal family's website.

1. A heavy crown

The crown placed on the Queen’s head during the ceremony, St Edward’s Crown, is made of solid gold.

Made in 1661, the headpiece weighs 4 pounds and 12 ounces. For comparison, one can of Heinz tomato soup weighs about 14 ounces, just under 1 pound.

Queen Elizabeth II wears St Edward's Crown at the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. This was the view as seen by television viewers immediately after the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Geoffrey Fisher, placed the Crown upon the Queen's head (PA/PA Wire)

2. A broadcasting breakthrough

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 marked the first time the ceremony was shown on television.

Watched by 27 million people in the UK, three quarters of the population, and listened to by 11 million people on the radio, the event would have been the first many had ever watched live on television.

3. The son of the monarch

When Princess Elizabeth became the Queen upon her father’s death, her eldest son, Prince Charles, was just shy of four years old.

The following year, Prince Charles became the first child to witness his mother’s coronation as sovereign.

Princess Anne, who was two months away from her second birthday at the time of the coronation, was deemed too young to attend the ceremony.

Prince Charles looking solemn as he stands between the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret in the Royal Box at Westminster Abbey, from where he watched the Queen crowned (PA/PA Wire)

4. Jackie the journalist

Of the 2,000 journalists who were present on the coronation route, one would go on to become better acquainted with the Queen as First Lady of her nation.

Jackie Kennedy, then Jacqueline Bouvier, was working for the Washington Times-Herald at the time of the ceremony.

The Queen and First Lady of the US met eight years later, when she and her husband, President John F Kennedy, visited Buckingham Palace.

5. Paying homage to a former Queen

During her journey back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth II wore the Imperial State Crown.

The crown contained four pearls, which are believed to have previously been earrings worn by Queen Elizabeth I.

30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Show all 30 1 /30 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Anna Wintour The Queen smiles while in conversation with Vogue editor Anna Wintour as the pair watch Richard Quinn's runway show at London Fashion Week, 20 February 2018 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig David Beckham The monarch greets the retired footballer during the Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace, 23 June 2018 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Joan Collins The Queen chats with Dynasty star Dame Joan Collins during the Dramatic Arts reception at Buckingham Palace, 17 February 2013 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Angelina Jolie Actor Angelina Jolie is presented with an honorary damehood for her services to UK foreign policy and the campaign to end war zone sexual violence, 10 October 2014 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Elizabeth Taylor and Jack Warner The Queen shakes hands with Jack Warner, the future husband of Elizabeth Taylor, at the British Embassy reception in Washington, 1976 Rex Features 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Paul McCartney and Annie Lennox The monarch shakes hands with Sir Paul McCartney backstage after the Diamond Jubilee Buckingham Palace concert as Annie Lennox stands to the side, 4 June 2012 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Lady Gaga Queen Elizabeth II meets Lady Gaga following the Royal Variety Performance in Blackpool, 7 December 2009 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra bows his head as he shakes hands with the Queen at a London premiere, 1958 Rex Features 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Barba Streisand The monarch smiles as she meets Barbra Streisand at the London premiere of Funny Lady, March 1975 Rex Features 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Daniel Craig Daniel Craig looks downwards as he is presented to the Queen at the world premiere of James Bond film Casino Royale on 14 November 2006. Craig went on to film a James Bond-themed skit with the monarch for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics AFP via Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Charles Dance, Dame Maggie Smith and Dame Judi Dench The Queen meets Charles Dance, Dame Maggie Smith and Dame Judi Dench at the London film premiere of Ladies in Lavender, 8 November 2004 Rex Features 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Marilyn Monroe Marilyn Monroe performs a slight curtsy as she greets Queen Elizabeth II at the London film premiere of Battle of the River Plate, 1956 Rex Features 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Enrique Iglesias The Queen and singer Enrique Iglesias smile at one another at the Royal Variety Performance in Liverpool, 9 December 2007 Rex Features 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig The Spice Girls The monarch goes down the line shaking hands with each member of the Spice Girls after the Royal Variety Performance in London, 1 December 1997 AFP via Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Elton John, Cliff Richard, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones and Gary Barlow The Queen smiles as she shakes hands with Elton John after the Diamond Jubilee Buckingham Palace Concert as Cliff Richard, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones and Gary Barlow look on, 4 June 2012 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Matt Lucas and Sheridan Smith Queen Elizabeth II meets actors Matt Lucas and Sheridan Smith during a reception at Buckingham Palace, 10 February 2015 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Tom Hooper and Eddie Redmayne The monarch appears deep in conversation with The King's Speech director Tom Hooper and The Theory of Everything actor Eddie Redmayne during a reception at Windsor Castle for the British film industry, 4 April 2013 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Madonna The singer curtsies as she meets the Queen at the world premiere of James Bond film Die Another Die at London's Royal Albert Hall, 18 November 2002 AFP via Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Carey Mulligan Actor Carey Mulligan smiles as she shakes hands with the Queen, as fellow actor James Nesbitt stands to her side in line, 4 April 2013 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Gurinder Chadha, Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory and Thandie Newton The Queen shakes hands with actor Damian Lewis at a reception for the British film industry at Windsor Castle as Gurinder Chadha, Helen McCrory and Thandie Newton look on, 4 April 2013 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Christopher Lee The Queen talks to late actor Christopher Lee animatedly at the British Film Industry reception, 4 April 2013 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Kenneth Branagh Actor Kenneth Branagh presents the monarch with an honorary Bafta in recognition of a lifetime's support to British Film and Television, 4 April 2013 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Piers Brosnan and Halle Berry The Queen shakes hands with actor Halle Berry at the world premiere of Die Another Day, while James Bond himself, Piers Brosnan, looks on, 18 November 2002 AFP via Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Girls Aloud The Queen chats with the band members of Girls Aloud at the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall, 19 November 2012 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Will.i.am, Rob Brydon and Kylie Minogue Rapper and music producer Will.i.am steps forward to shake hands with the Queen after being introduced by Kylie Minogue after the Diamon Jubilee Buckingham Palace Concert, as actor Rob Brydon stands to his side, 4 June 2012 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Yoko Ono The Queen shakes hands with artist and peace activist Yoko Ono during a visit to the Museum of Liverpool, 1 December 2011 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Ellie Goulding Singer Ellie Goulding bows her head as she meets the Queen at a reception for the performing arts at Buckingham Palace, 9 May 2011 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Jennifer Lopez The monarch becomes acquainted with singer and actor Jennifer Lopez backstage at London's Dominion Theatre following the Royal Variety Performance 26 November 2001 AFP via Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Twiggy Model Twiggy smiles as she speaks to Queen Elizabeth II at a reception for the British clothing industry at Buckingham Palace, 16 March 2010 Getty Images 30 times the Queen has met celebrities, from Lady Gaga to Daniel Craig Miley Cyrus Singer Miley Cyrus is introduced to the Queen after the Royal Variety Performance in Blackpool, 7 December 2009 Getty Images

6. The origin of coronation chicken

Did you know that the term coronation chicken derives directly from the Queen’s coronation?

Following the ceremony, dishes needed to be prepared in order to entertain the foreign guests in attendance.

Florist Constance Spry, who was commissioned to arrange the flowers in Westminster Abbey and along the coronation procession route, was one of the individuals credited with coming up with the idea of serving a recipe that consisted of cold chicken in a curry cream sauce, alongside a salad. And so, coronation chicken was born.

7. A new batch of holy oil

During the coronation, the Queen was anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Geoffrey Fisher, and the Dean of Westminster, Alan Campbell Don, who marked a cross on her forehead using holy oil.

The anointing oil used in coronation ceremonies is traditionally made in a large batch that is supposed to last a few ceremonies in succession.

However, a new batch had to made after a bomb hit the Deanery in May 1941 during the Second World War.

The Queen sits on the St Edwards Chair as she is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury (PA/PA Wire)

8. The ‘Wedding Ring of England’

As part of her coronation, Queen Elizabeth II joined a list of former monarchs who had the Coronation ring, otherwise known as “The Wedding Ring of England”, placed on the fourth finger of her right hand.

The ring has been worn at every coronation since it was created for the coronation of King William IV in 1831 – except one.

Queen Victoria had to use an alternative ring for her 1838 coronation because her fingers were too small.

9. Fourth coronation in a row

For some attendees, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation marked the fourth they had witnessed at Westminster Abbey.

Before the Queen, her father, King George VI had his coronation in 1937; her grandfather, King George V, had his in 1911; and her great-grandfather, King Edward II, had his in 1902.

10. The coronation gown

The Queen wore her coronation gown on six separate occasions following the ceremony, including at the opening of Parliament in New Zealand and Australia in 1954.

The Queen arrives at Westminster Abbey with her six Maids-of-Honour. She walks beside the Bishop of Durham (on her right) and the Bishop of Bath (PA/PA Wire)

11. An oxen roast

At the time of the Queen’s coronation in June 1953, rationing across the nation had not yet ended in the wake of the Second World War.

The Ministry of Food granted 82 applications allowing people to roast oxen as part of coronation festivities.

However, they were only allowed to do so if they could prove an ox had been roasted at previous coronations as part of tradition.

12. A grandchild on the throne

The Queen’s grandmother, Queen Mary, was the first Queen to see a grandchild be crowned monarch. She was 81 years old at the time.

However, Queen Mary died on 24 March 1953, three months before the coronation took place.

Most memorable royal family christenings Show all 9 1 /9 Most memorable royal family christenings Most memorable royal family christenings Prince Louis, 2018 On 9 July 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen arriving at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London with her family carrying Prince Louis. For the occasion, the mother-of-three wore a simple white Alexander McQueen dress with puffed sleeves and a midi-length hem. She coordinated her outfits with a cream applique headband, known as the Cassandra, by milliner Jane Taylor. Prince Louis, meanwhile, was dressed in a replica of the Royal Christening Robe which was hand made by Angela Kelly, dressmaker to the Queen. On arriving at the chapel, Kate Middleton told the Archbishop of Canterbury that Prince Louis was 'very relaxed and peaceful', adding 'I hope he stays like this’. AFP/Getty Images Most memorable royal family christenings Prince Louis, 2018 Following Prince Louis’ christening, his sister Princess Charlotte was filmed outside of the chapel scowling at photographers and telling them “you’re not coming”. Upon hearing his daughter's funny remark, Prince William slightly smirked at the cameras. The cheeky demeanour was moment was reminiscent of the moment the princess stuck out her tongue as she arrived at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in May 2018. Getty Images Most memorable royal family christenings Princess Louis, 2018 For their nephew’s christening, the Duchess of Sussex wore a belted olive-coloured Ralph Lauren dress, styled with a Stephen Jones hat of the same colour. The looked was teamed with a pair of matching coloured pumps, gloves, and a clutch bag. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex wore a navy suit, white shirt, and light blue tie. Getty Images Most memorable royal family christenings Princess Charlotte, 2015 On 5 July 2015, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham with Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the latter’s christening. The child’s godparents include Prince William and Kate Middleton’s best friends: Sophie Carter, James Meade, Adam Middleton, the Hon. Laura Fellowes, and Thomas van Straubenzee. Ahead of the baptism, Kate pushed her daughter in a vintage Millson pram that was used by Queen Elizabeth for her sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in the 1950s. The duchess wore a cream Alexander McQueen dress coat and a Jane Taylor hat for the occasion. Getty Images Most memorable royal family christenings Princess Charlotte, 2015 For his sister, Princess Charlotte’s christening, Prince George wore a pair of smocked red shorts and an embroidered shirt by British designer Rachel Riley. Following his appearance at the church, Riley’s website had sold out of the outside in 12 month and 18 month sizes. The outfit was almost identical to the one worn by his father, the Duke of Cambridge, when he was first taken to see his newborn brother Prince Harry in hospital in 1984. Getty Images Most memorable royal family christenings Prince George, 2013 Prince George was christened in a small ceremony on 23 October 2013 wearing a replica of the 172-year-old Honiton lace royal christening robe in which the Duke of Cambridge was himself christened. The survice took place in The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace – the same location as where Prince Louis’ baptism took place – and was attended by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The Duchess of Cambridge chose to wear a dress by British fashion label Alexander McQueen for the occasion and a lace fascinator. Getty Images Most memorable royal family christenings Prince William, 1982 In this picture, the late Princess Diana can be seen holding her first child following his christening on 4 August 1982, flanked by the Queen and the Queen mother, as Prince Charles and the Duke of Edinburgh stand behind them at Buckingham Palace. Like his father, the Duke of Cornwall, Prince William was christened in the music room of the Palace on the same day as his great grandmother’s 82nd birthday. The occasion was not attended by Prince Andrew and Princess Margaret, who were both abroad at the time. The baby was christened at the Lily Font which was brought from the Tower of London to Buckingham Palace for the ceremony. AFP/Getty Images Most memorable royal family christenings Princess Anne, 1950 The royal family can be seen gathered around the Queen and her baby, Princess Anne, in this photo, taken on 21 October 1950. Earl Mountbatten, Princess Margarita of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, and Prince Charles were in attendance at the ceremony which was conducted by the Archbishop of York, Cyril Foster Garbett. The baby wore the royal Honiton lace christening robe. Getty Images Most memorable royal family christenings Prince Charles, 1948 The Queen was photographed holding her firstborn child, Prince Charles of Edinburgh (as he was known at the time), at Buckingham Place following his christening on 15 December 1948. The ceremony was attended by Lady Brabourne, The Earl of Athlone, and Princess Margaret and took place in the Palace’s music room, rather than the traditional location of the Private Chapel which had been damaged a few years before during World War II. AFP/Getty Images

13. Another church in attendance

The proceedings of the coronation were overseen by the Archbishop of Canterbury, a tradition dating back to 1066.

However, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation marked the first time a representative from another church was also involved in the ceremony, as the Moderator of the Church of Scotland played a role.