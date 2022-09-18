Will pubs and shops be open on the Queen’s funeral bank holiday?
The Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday 19 September and will be a bank holiday
Balmoral flag flies at half-mast following death of Queen Elizabeth II
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday 19 September, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
The funeral is traditionally held 10 days after the monarch’s death, but because the Queen died on 8 September and 18 September falls on a Sunday, the funeral will be held on the Monday instead.
The monarch, who reigned for 70 years on the throne, died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, aged 96. Following Her Majesty’s death, Prince Charles’ title changed to King Charles III, while his wife, Camilla, took the name of Queen Consort.
The government also confirmed that the day of the Queen’s funeral will also be a national bank holiday.
A statement on gov.uk read: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.
“This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.
“This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.
“The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.”
There will also be a national two minutes of silence held across the UK at midday on Monday 19 September.
So what does this mean for the opening hours of shops and pubs across the UK?
Will pubs be open on the day of the Queen’s funeral?
While some pubs and restaurants closed for 24 hours following the Queen’s death last week, it is again up to them whether they choose to shut their doors on the bank holiday.
It is expected that many pubs will stay open to allow mourners to gather and raise a pint to the late monarch.
Will shops and supermarkets be open on the day of the Queen’s funeral?
While the government has said that there is “no obligation to suspend business” during the national mourning period, it adds that some businesses “may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral”, stating that this would be “at the discretion of individual businesses”.
Retailers that have announced their plans to close on Monday 19 September include:
Sainsbury’s
Tesco
Aldi
Lidl
Marks & Spencer
Waitrose
John Lewis
Argos
Primark
Ikea
Poundland
Some smaller branches have restricted opening hours - see here for further details of shops affected by next week’s bank holiday.
Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies