Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations unveiled for extra 2022 bank holiday

The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June 2022, creating an additional bank holiday next year.

The milestone means Her Majesty will be the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. She acceded to the throne at age 25 in 1952.

Announcing the news from the royal family’s official Twitter account, a spokesperson said: “The weekend will provide an opportunity for communities across the UK to come together to celebrate this historic milestone.”

A number of events are planned for the celebratory four-day weekend, including Trooping the Colour, lighting of Platinum Jubilee Beacons, and a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, and the lighting of the beacons will take place on Thursday 2 June 2022.

Beacons will also be lit in each capital cities of the Commonwealth countries for the first time to celebrate the occasion, as well as throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK overseas territories.

The service of thanksgiving will be held on Friday 3 June 2022, and “further events will be announced in due course”.

There will also be a live ‘Platinum Party at the Palace’ concert, The Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The concert, which will be staged and broadcast by the BBC, will be held on Saturday 4 June 2022. The event will “bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars”, according to the royal family’s website, and members of the public will be invited to apply for tickets to attend.

Lastly, on Sunday 5 June 2022, the Big Lunch will “bring the Jubilee celebrations into the heart of every community”. People can hold street parties, picnics or garden barbecues to take part in the Big Lunch.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will also be held on Sunday at Buckingham Palace, featuring “over 5,000 people from across the UK and the Commonwealth”.

The event will “combine street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume” to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign.

“The extended bank holiday weekend will see public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on the Queen’s 70 years of service,” added the spokesperson.