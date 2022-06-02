Queen’s platinum jubilee: Which events will Harry and Meghan attend?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed they will be visiting the UK for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations next month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be joined by their two children, Archie, 3, and baby daughter Lilibet.

It will mark the first time the Sussexes have returned to the UK with their children since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Confirming the news in a statement earlier this month, a spokesperson for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

Four days of celebrations are scheduled to honour the Queen as she is the first monarch in British history to reach the 70-year milestone.

The events include a platinum jubilee concert, Trooping the Colour, a pageant and a Service of Thanksgiving.

While the Sussexes have not confirmed their schedule for the weekend, here’s everything we know about their visit so far and the events they will reportedly attend.

Which events will Harry and Meghan attend?

Earlier this month it was revealed that Harry and Meghan will not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, after the 96-year-old monarch limited the line-up to working members of the royal family.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

It is unclear whether Harry and Meghan will still attend the ceremony on Thursday 2 June, which will kickstart the jubilee festivities.

The Queen’s decision means that Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will also not make an appearance on the balcony.

Andrew stepped down from public duties in 2019. In February he paid an undisclosed sum out of court to settle a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew has continuously denied all claims levied against him.

Earlier this week, the i reported that Harry, Meghan and Andrew “are likely” to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday 3 June.

An unnamed royal source said that private family events will also be held at both Buckingham Palace and Windsor castle.

The publication also reports that Harry and Meghan are expected to attend events on the fringes of the official jubilee celebrations, such as those organised by charities.

Where will Harry and Meghan stay?

Harry and Meghan will stay at their former home, Frogmore Cottage, during their stay, according to The Sun.

The publication reports that heightened security measures have already been put in place to welcome the couple and their children.

The Windsor landmark is currently home for Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son, August.

It is believed that Eugenie will “open up the guest bedrooms” to accommodate her cousin and his wife on their return.