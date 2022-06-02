<p>It was made by Cumbria-based traditional stick maker Dennis Wall</p>

Army gives Queen handcrafted walking stick with unique engraving for jubilee

The Queen was presented with the gift as a symbol of the Army’s support

Rebecca Speare-Cole
Thursday 02 June 2022 18:38

The British Army has given a handcrafted walking stick to the Queen to mark the platinum jubilee.

The monarch appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday to watch the first day of jubilee festivities, which included a parade down The Mall and a Red Arrow flypast.

The Queen, who wore pale blue, was also holding a walking stick which was made by Cumbria-based traditional stick maker Dennis Wall.

General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, chief of the general staff, had presented her with the gift as a symbol of the Army’s support.

The walking stick is made of mottled hazel, locally sourced in Cumbria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The wood is thought of as a protective talisman in English mythology and is traditionally known in Ireland as the “Tree of Knowledge”, the MoD added.

Meanwhile, the handle is made from Highland Cow horn, a breed originating in the Scottish Highlands – said to be known for its hardy and robust constitution.

The Queen, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

The collar of the stick, made from silver, has been engraved by Sam James Engraving, based in Goldsmiths’ Centre in London.

It says: “The Army presents its loyal support to THE SOVEREIGN.

“Platinum Jubilee MCMLII-MMXXII”

The Army crest is also engraved into the collar.

General Sir Mark said: “It was a great privilege in celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee to hand over a small token of our gratitude and appreciation of our sovereign’s contribution to the Army over the last 70 years.

“We wanted something useful and relevant and always to hand that represented our loyal support and which Her Majesty might find helpful.

“And this beautiful walking stick, fashioned from mottled hazel with a Highland Cow horn handle, fitted the bill perfectly.

“It’s elegant, simple and wonderfully handy.”

