Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Queen enjoyed Line of Duty, but sometimes struggled with the ‘convoluted plotting’

The hit BBC series focused on a controversial police anti-corruption unit

Joanna Whitehead
Monday 28 November 2022 08:51
Comments
Queen Elizabeth shows off ‘cute’ acting skills with Paddington skit for BBC concert

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly enjoyed watching dramas such as Line of Duty, but sometimes struggled to get to grips with the “convoluted plotting”, it has been revealed.

A new biography, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, by the author and family friend to the royals Gyles Brandreth, claims that the former monarch was a fan of television, including the popular BBC drama starring Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar.

Written by Jed Mercurio, the series focused on a controversial police anti-corruption unit and featured violence, foul language and a high body count.

The hit show was beloved by viewers, despite some struggling to follow the often complicated plot lines.

According to the book, an excerpt of which was published in the Mail on Sunday, the late royal was also reported to have found her recorded skit with Paddington Bear, broadcast during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations “great fun”.

Recommended

The former monarch appeared alongside the digitally animated character in a comic sketch to kick-start the concert to mark 70 years since the Queen ascended the throne.

In the short clip, the Queen and the famous bear tapped out the beat of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” together on china teacups using silver spoons as a unique way of getting the celebrations underway.

Other television shows the Queen was reportedly a fan of included Downton Abbey and the quiz show Pointless.

According to Brian Hoey, the author of At Home With The Queen, the Queen would watch the period drama when it aired from 2011 to 2018 and “point out things they have got wrong, partly because she is familiar with Highclere Castle, where it is filmed”.

The castle used to be the residence of Lord Porchester, or “Porchie”, a close friend of the Queen.

Recommended

Elsewhere, Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong said in 2017 that a “palace insider” told him that Queen stumbled upon the late afternoon show in the 2010s and became hooked on it.

“A palace insider told us that she watches it,” he said while promoting the show’s 1,000th episode.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in