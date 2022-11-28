Queen enjoyed Line of Duty, but sometimes struggled with the ‘convoluted plotting’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly enjoyed watching dramas such as Line of Duty, but sometimes struggled to get to grips with the “convoluted plotting”, it has been revealed.

A new biography, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, by the author and family friend to the royals Gyles Brandreth, claims that the former monarch was a fan of television, including the popular BBC drama starring Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar.

Written by Jed Mercurio, the series focused on a controversial police anti-corruption unit and featured violence, foul language and a high body count.

The hit show was beloved by viewers, despite some struggling to follow the often complicated plot lines.

According to the book, an excerpt of which was published in the Mail on Sunday, the late royal was also reported to have found her recorded skit with Paddington Bear, broadcast during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations “great fun”.

The former monarch appeared alongside the digitally animated character in a comic sketch to kick-start the concert to mark 70 years since the Queen ascended the throne.

In the short clip, the Queen and the famous bear tapped out the beat of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” together on china teacups using silver spoons as a unique way of getting the celebrations underway.

Other television shows the Queen was reportedly a fan of included Downton Abbey and the quiz show Pointless.

According to Brian Hoey, the author of At Home With The Queen, the Queen would watch the period drama when it aired from 2011 to 2018 and “point out things they have got wrong, partly because she is familiar with Highclere Castle, where it is filmed”.

The castle used to be the residence of Lord Porchester, or “Porchie”, a close friend of the Queen.

Elsewhere, Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong said in 2017 that a “palace insider” told him that Queen stumbled upon the late afternoon show in the 2010s and became hooked on it.

“A palace insider told us that she watches it,” he said while promoting the show’s 1,000th episode.