New 50p coin to mark Queen’s Jubilee will enter circulation in February

A newly-designed 50p coin will enter circulation in February to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

The Queen, who ascended the throne on 6 February, 1952 following the death of her father King George VI will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee through a string of events set to be held on the first weekend of June this year.

To commemorate this milestone, the new 50p coin will feature a design by design company Osborne Ross and will see the number “70” engraved on the tails side of the coin with the monarch’s cypher and dates of reign framed inside the zero.

The coin’s maximum mintage — the number of coins that can be produced — will be capped at 5,000,070 in a further nod to Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne.

The Royal Mint says some 1.3 million coins will become available when they are first released on 7 February.

It is one of two special edition 50p coins to be released as part of the new collection celebrating the anniversary.

The second coin, by artist John Bergdahl and depicting the Queen on horseback on its heads side, will not enter circulation.

The second coin will not enter circulation (PA)

Royal Mint said the Platinum Jubilee is the first royal event to be commemorated on a 50p coin and that the coins were likely to be “highly sought after” as collector’s items.

The coins will only be available to customers making transactions at UK post offices and cannot be swapped for other 50p coins.

Director of UK currency, Mark Loveridge, said: “Coins tell the story of our nation and we are delighted to be working with the Post Office to mark this special royal occasion.

“This special 50 pence features an elegant and bold number 70 in celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year, and we expect it to become one of the nation’s most collectable coins.”

Nick Read, chief executive at the Post Office, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the celebrations for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year and that our 11,500 post offices across the whole of the United Kingdom will exclusively start the circulation of this special 50p coin.”

Additional reporting by PA.