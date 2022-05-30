Queen photos projected onto Stonehenge and Marble Arch to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Ahead of the Platinum Jubilee this weekend, the Queen’s face has been projected onto Stonehenge and Marble Arch to mark her 70th year on the throne.

Eight photographs have been used for the projections at Stonehenge, with each taken from a different decade of Her Majesty’s reign.

One image shows the Queen at her coronation in 1953 while another is of her riding a horse in the 1960s.

In one photo, she is pictured on a trip to Mexico in 1975 and in another taken in 1980, she is taking her famous corgis for a walk.

In more recent photos, the Queen is shown at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2017 and visiting King’s College.

“We wanted to show different aspects of the Queen - of her personality, of her interests, and really show what a special lady she is,” said a spokesperson from English Heritage, which organised the display.

Images have been projected onto Marble Arch (National Portrait Gallery/David Bailey)

On Marble Arch, six portraits of the Queen have been projected as the result of a partnership with the National Portrait Gallery.

One is a portrait of Her Majesty from 1969 when she is wearing her royal robes and another is from 1952 shortly after she became Queen.

Additionally, there is a portrait from 2014 done by famous fashion photographer David Bailey that was taken for the Queen’s 88th birthday.

Four days of celebrations are scheduled to honour the monarch this weekend, including a platinum jubilee concert, Trooping the Colour, a pageant and a Service of Thanksgiving.

However, it’s not clear whether or not the 96-year-old will be fit to attend all the events herself due to episodic mobility issues she has suffered since autumn last year.