Salad Cream and HP Sauce renamed for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

All hail the condiments, as HP Sauce and Salad Cream are set to undergo a royal makeover to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The two sauces, which are high on the list of Britain’s favourite condiments, will be available in limited-edition bottles labelled “HM Sauce” and “Heinz Salad Queen” in honour of the monarch’s 70th year on the throne.

The noble sauces are being released by food giant Heinz and will appear on supermarket shelves from this week.

It comes ahead of the festive four-day bank holiday weekend in June, when Britons are expected to throw food-filled parties and picnics to celebrate the Queen’s milestone.

Her Majesty ascended the throne on 6 February 1952, the day of her father King George VI’s death. She is the longest-reigning British monarch, out-ruling Queen Victoria who sat on the throne for 63 years.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend will take place from 2 to 5 June and will encourage members of the public to host street parties, picnics and other events to mark the occasion.

Celebratory, limited edition Jubilee bottles of Heinz Salad Cream and HP Sauce, which have been renamed 'Heinz Salad Queen' and 'HM Sauce' (PA)

Other events include the Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour,the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the Platinum Party at the Palace concert, and the Platinum Pudding Competition.

Anke von Hanstein, senior brand manager at Heinz, said: “This is an extraordinary moment for the Queen and the great British public, and we want to celebrate this with two of our most well-loved and historic sauces.

“Releasing limited-edition bottles in time for the Jubilee felt like the perfect fit.

“HP sauce and Heinz Salad Cream have been on the dining tables of Brits throughout all the Queen’s reign, bringing delicious and distinctive flavours to our favourite meals.

“We hope our customers enjoy these celebratory designs and that they add a squeeze of fun to the Jubilee celebrations, however one is celebrating.”