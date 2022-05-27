<p>Prince Andrew accompanies the Queen to her seat at the Service of Thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh in March 2022</p>

Prince Andrew accompanies the Queen to her seat at the Service of Thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh in March 2022

(Getty Images)

Prince Andrew expected to join Queen at Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving

Prince Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles and patronages earlier this year

Joanna Whitehead
Friday 27 May 2022 09:39
Comments

Prince Andrew is expected to join the Queen at her Service of Thanksgiving scheduled to take place at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday 3 June.

The event, which will take place on day two of the monarch’s four-day platinum jubilee celebrations, will mark the largest gathering of the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 and was stripped of his honorary military titles and patronages by the Queen in January following allegations of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre when she was 17, after she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile.

The Duke has consistently denied all allegations and maintains that he has no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre.

In February, he reached a multi-million pound settlement, including damages to Giuffre and a donation to a charity to stop the case proceeding to a civil trial.

Recommended

Despite this, Andrew made a surprise appearance at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey in March, when he walked his mother to her seat at the front of the congregation, a decision for which the Queen was sharply criticised.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also confirmed their attendance at the Service of Thanksgiving, where they will be joined by their two children, Archie, three, and 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet.

In a statement, the couple said they were “excited and honoured” to attend the event.

It will mark the first time the Sussexes have returned to the UK with their children since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

However, neither Prince Andrew nor the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony following Trooping the Colour on Thursday 2 June, as the Queen has confirmed that only working members of the royal family will be in attendance.

It is understood that the Queen is keen to attend the service at St Paul’s Cathedral, although her presence will not be confirmed until closer to the time.

The 96-year-old monarch has experienced episodic mobility issues since the autumn, resulting in her pulling out of the state opening of parliament earlier in May, prompting Prince Charles to stand in for her at the last minute.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that the Queen’s attendance at the platinum jubilee celebrations may not be confirmed “until the day itself”.

Recommended

Speaking ahead of the four-day bank holiday weekend, the spokesperson explained: “The Queen is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or even on the day itself.”

The Independent has approached Prince Andrew’s spokesperson for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in