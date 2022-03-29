The Queen and Prince Philip in pictures

The life of the Duke of Edinburgh will be honoured in a memorial at Westminster Abbey today, Tuesday 29 March.

The Service of Thanksgiving will be attended by most senior members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed the Queen will attend the memorial after recovering from Covid and struggling with mobility issues.

The duke died at Windsor Castle on 9 April 2021 at the age of 99.

The Queen and Prince Philip married at Westminster Abbey in 1947. The ceremony was recorded and broadcast by BBC Radio to 200 million people across the world.

The royal couple tied the knot four months after their engagement was officially announced.

They had first met 13 years prior at a family wedding, when they were both children.

