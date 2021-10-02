Queen reflects on ‘happy memories’ with Prince Philip in Scotland

The Queen has spoken about her “happy memories” with her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in Scotland.

On Saturday, HRH addressed Scotland’s MSPs as she formally opened the new session of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood.

Joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall ahead of the UN’s Climate Change Cop26 conference, which takes place at the end of this month, the Queen began her speech by discussing the challenges of tackling the climate crisis.

“The beginning of a new session is a time for renewal and fresh thinking, providing an opportunity to look to the future and our future generations,” she said.

“Next month, I will be attending Cop26 events in Glasgow.

“The eyes of the world will be on the United Kingdom - and Scotland in particular - as leaders come together to address the challenges of climate change.

“There is a key role for the Scottish Parliament, as with all parliaments, to help create a better, healthier future for us all, and to engage with the people they represent - especially our young people.”

The Queen went on to discuss her personal attachment to Scotland.

“I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here.

“It is often said that it is the people that make a place. And there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland. As we have seen in recent times.

“We all know of the difficult circumstances that many people have encountered during the last 18 months.

“However, alongside this have been countless examples of resilience and goodwill.

“Following my grandson’s time as Lord High Commissioner, Prince William has told me many heartening stories that he heard first hand of people and communities across Scotland uniting to protect and care for those who are isolated or vulnerable.”

Prince Philip died on 9 April at the age of 99. He was commemorated with a funeral on 17 April that was attended by royal family members, including the Duke of Sussex.