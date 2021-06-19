The Queen arrives at Royal Ascot for first time since 2019

The Queen has made an appearance at Royal Ascot for the first time since 2019, on the last day of the race.

The monarch was all smiles at the famous Berkshire meet, which she usually attends. However, she has not been seen since the race began on Tuesday.

Her Majesty also missed last year’s race as it was held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, she braved the grey weather on Saturday to cheer on the four horses running in her colours of purple and gold.

She arrived at the Parade Ring in a beige car at 2pm and was greeted with cheers and applause from the crowd.

Her horses Reach For The Moon, Tactical, Light Refrain and King’s Lynn are all set to run during the afternoon.

Punters like to bet on the colour of the Queen’s hat and this year bookmakers had said the most popular predictions were blue and green due to the change in weather.

Nicola McGeady, of Ladbrokes, said: “Green has been chalked up as the favourite, but red is the mover after money came earlier today.”

The monarch donned pastel green ensemble with a matching hat festooned with bright pink flowers. She was accompanied by her lady in waiting, Lady Susanna Hussey.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Royal Ascot 2021 at Ascot Racecourse (Getty Images)

The Queen’s eldest grandson Peter Phillips was also seen arriving earlier in the day.

The carriage procession that usually proceeds each day’s racing did not take place. However, her presence was announced earlier on Saturday afternoon, saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, we are pleased to announce that Her Majesty the Queen will be arriving at the Parade Ring at 2pm.”

A large police presence is in the area along with members of the Queen’s Guard.

Earlier this week, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, told ITV’s racine presenter Oli Bell: “I think this is [the Queen’s] passion in life, and she loves it and you can tell how much she loves it.

“She can tell you every horse she’s bred and owned, from the very beginning, she doesn’t forget anything.”

Additional reporting by PA