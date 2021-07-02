Queen seen smiling at Royal Windsor Horse Show in first appearance at event since 2019

The Queen has been pictured at Royal Windsor Horse Show, marking the first time she has attended the event since 2019.

Dressed in a teal jacket, sunglasses and a string of pearls, the Queen appeared in good spirits as she attended the first day of the annual show-jumping competition in Berkshire on Thursday.

The Queen, 95, has not been to the event in two years as last year’s was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, on Thursday, she was pictured smiling and looking relaxed in the sunshine as she watched the horses.

The last time Her Majesty attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show, she was joined by her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip passed away in April at the age of 99.

Earlier in the day, the Queen attended the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) with her daughter, the Princess Royal, to learn more about the work it’s doing.

(PA)

While there, HRH was overheard discussing climate change, and said: “It does mean we are going to have to change the way we do things really, in the end”.

The Queen’s appearance came on the same day as the long-awaited statue of Princess Diana was unveiled at Kensington Palace.

HRH did not attend the unveiling herself. However, her grandsons, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge, made an appearance alongside Diana’s siblings and family members to see the bronze sculpture, which was commissioned by the two brothers in 2017 to mark 20 years since Diana’s death.

The statue was unveiled on Thursday 1 July on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.