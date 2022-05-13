Queen smiles during surprise appearance as horse named supreme champion

The Queen’s horse has been named supreme champion at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday after the monarch made a surprise visit to the event.

Her Majesty joined crowds at the equestrian show and looked relaxed as she sat in her vehicle to watch the event before taking a place in the stands where she was presented with a trophy.

It was a rare appearance for the 96-year-old monarch after she missed the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday on the advice of royal doctors due to her continued mobility problems.

It was the first time in over 60 years she didn’t open parliament, and she delegated Prince Charles to deliver her speech instead.

The Queen arrived to watch the Highland Class 64 event earlier on Friday and her horse Balmoral Leia, a five-year-old grey dun mare, was named winner and was later announced as a supreme champion.

(Getty)

Cathy Paige, an American tourist from Massachusetts, was overawed to be a few feet from the Queen after joining a friend at the show.

She said: “I didn’t expect to see her that was a wish, a dream, but never a possibility. I came along for the ride and got the ride of my life.

“We were 10ft from Her Majesty, she was exactly as I expected, with perfectly quaffed hair - she was perfect. It was a moment I’ll never forget, I even made eye contact.”

It’s the first time the Queen has been seen in public since she attended a memorial service honouring her late husband, Prince Philip, in March.

(Getty)

Later the Queen joined the Earl and Countess of Wessex in the main Castle arena to watch the couple’s daughter, and her grand-daughter, Lady Louse Windsor in a carriage display marking the centenary of the Fell Pony Society.

The Queen was spotted walking into the arena wearing a headscarf and using her stick, and she was rewarded with her earlier winning horse beating other breed champions to be named winner in the Horse & Hound Mountain and Moorland Supreme in Hand Championship.

Additional reporting by PA