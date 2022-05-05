Queen pulls out of 2022 summer garden parties

The Queen will not attend this year’s royal garden party season, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Instead, Her Majesty will be represented by other members of the royal family.

A Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty the Queen will be represented by other members of the royal family at this year's garden parties, with details on attendance to be confirmed in due course.”

The 96-year-old monarch has missed a number of events this year after suffering a health issue last October and testing positive for Covid-19 in February.

In October 2021, the Queen spent a night in hospital and spent the following three months under doctors' orders to only conduct light duties and missed a number of prominent events.

Her Majesty has been carrying out mostly virtual engagements this year, and has been represented by other members of the royal family as they embark on tours of Commonwealth countries to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

This years marks the first time summer garden parties return to Buckingham Palace since 2019, after the pandemic meant they were cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

The parties serve as important events on the royal calendar, as those who have served their country or community are invited to the palace in London.

In March, the Queen attended a service commemorating the life of her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The monarch arrived on the arm of her second eldest son, Prince Andrew, in the Duke’s first public appearance since settling the sexual assault case levied against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually abusing her while she was underage in the US, a claim which the Duke has consitently denied.

On 6 February, the Queen marked 70 years on the throne, a feat which is set to be celebrated next month across a four-day weekend.

Celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee include the annual Trooping the Colour, a Platinum Jubilee concert, and a pageant.

Additional reporting by PA