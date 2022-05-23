Queen won’t receive Trooping the Colour salute for first time in 70 years

For the first time in her seven-decade reign, the Queen will not take salute during the Trooping the Colour parade.

The parade is held each year to officially mark the sovereign’s birthday and will be part of Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee celebrations this year, taking place on Thursday 2 June.

Historically, the Queen has taken the salute to her personal troops, the Household Division on Horse Guards Parade.

This year, Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne will take the salute instead and will ride on the parade as colonels of the Welsh Guards, the Irish Guards and the Blues and Royals.

It comes as the Queen continues to delegate tasks to senior members of the royal family.

Earlier this month Buckingham Palace said that the Queen's attendance at events across the platinum jubilee weekend would likely only be confirmed on “the day itself”.

The Queen has been facing mobility issues ever since she spent a night in hospital in October last year. However, the monarch has attended several in-person events across the past week, including the opening of the Elizabeth Line in Paddington station in London.

Her Majesty is expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the parade, along with several members of the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall; the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children Louise and James; Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence; the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester; the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

It was previously confirmed by the Palace that only working royal family members would appear on the balcony, which ruled out the possibility of the Duke of York or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex making an appearance.