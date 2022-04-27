Why does the Queen have two birthdays?

On Thursday 21 April, Queen Elizabeth II will mark her 96th birthday.

However, her “official” birthday will take place on Saturday 11 June this year.

While the Queen receives plenty of messages of goodwill from well-wishers across the globe, for some, her birthday can be a source of confusion.

This is due to the fact that the monarch’s birthday is celebrated on her actual date of birth in April, and also later on in the summer with a grand parade by Buckingham Palace.

This year, the Queen’s Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour, will take place on 2 June instead of 11 June to coincide with Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

So why does the Queen celebrate two birthdays every year? Here’s everything you need to know:

Read more:

When is the Queen’s actual birthday?

The Queen was born on 21 April 1926.

She was delivered at 2.40am by Caesarean section, at her maternal grandparents’ house in Mayfair.

38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Show all 38 1 /38 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Beaming in blue The Queen is pictured in an azure coat with a zig-zag buttoning detail as she attends the opening of the National Cyber Security Centre in London on 14 February 2017. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Going bold for Easter The Queen leaves the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 5 April 2015, wearing a sky blue coat and matching hat. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments All smiles in lilac Queen Elizabeth II was all smiles as she attended the Braemar Gathering on 3 September 2016, wearing a purple ensemble adorned with vertical and diagonal line detailing. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Colourful Christmas Magenta was the colour of choice for the monarch on Christmas Day in 2014, as she attended the Christmas Day Service with the royal family at Sandringham Church. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Bringing a burst of colour to the racecourse Among a sea of grey suits, the Queen stood out at the Royal Ascot on 17 June 2016, wearing a salmon pink coat and feathered hat. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Royally radiant While Christmas is usually associated with red and green, in 2017 the Queen attended Christmas Day Church Service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in an eye-catching shade of bright orange. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Summer fashion done right Queen Elizabeth II fully embraced the arrival of summer on 23 May 2017, when she attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in sunflower yellow. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Regal elegance at its finest The monarch donned a very regal look while attending the State Opening of parliament at the Palace of Westminster on 25 May 2010, matching her crown with a gold patterned dress, pearl jewellery and a small gold handbag. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Finding the silver lining The Queen is pictured in a silver, floral ensemble at the Serena Hotel in Kampala, Uganda, as she attended the Queen's Banquet for Commonwealth Heads of Government on 23 November 2007. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments A queen from head to toe On 14 July 2000, Queen Elizabeth II wore her full regalia for the Service of the Order of St Michael and St George at St Paul's Cathedral. AFP/Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Green with delight The Queen appeared to be in high spirits as she attended the Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland on 1 September 2007, donning an emerald green ensemble. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Paying tribute to Ireland On 17 May 2011, Queen Elizabeth II became the first monarch to visit Dublin, Ireland since 1911. The Queen honoured the country by wearing a seafoam shade of green. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Colour co-ordinating On 18 October 2014, the Queen attended the BQIPCO British Champions Day at the Ascot Racecourse, dressed in an outfit which combined dark blue with a lighter shade. 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Regal purple The monarch donned the regal colour purple while making an appearance at the newly-opened James Armstrong Richardson International airport in Winnipeg, Canada on 3 July 2010. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments A joyous, canine enounter Two of the Queen's apparent greatest interests are wearing colourful outfits and corgis. Her passions were combined on 1 May 2012, when she encountered a group of corgis at Sherborne Abbey in Sherborne, England dressed in a fuchsia ensemble. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Never letting the rain dampen her spirits Over the years, the Queen has been spotted matching her umbrellas with her outfits on several occasions. On 10 May 2016, the monarch was photographed at a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace, pairing her bubblegum pink ensemble with a clear and pink umbrella. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments A very merry Christmas Another day, another matching umbrella. The Queen opted for a red coat with fur trimming on Christmas Day in 2015. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments A floral summer ensemble The Queen got into the spirit of summer during a visit to Winnipeg, Canada on 3 July 2010, wearing a pink and yellow patterned, floral dress and a bright pink hat. The appearance of several corgis at the event likely put her in high spirits. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Subtle yet stylish While less colourful than the Queen's usual outfits, this ensemble was still a bold choice for the monarch as she visited the British Garden at Hanover Square in New York City on 6 July 2010. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments A royal occasion In celebration of the Queen's 92nd birthday, the monarch attended a special performance at the Royal Albert Hall in her honour. The Queen wore a mid-length dress designed with a gold floral pattern. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Multicoloured to the max On 24 May 2010, the Queen attended a VIP preview of the Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea. Her outfit seemed to match the flowers she was perusing, combining a multitude of vibrant colours. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Minty fresh The Queen donned a shade of mint green as she attended the service of Holy Communion at the inauguration of the 7th General Synod of the Church of England on 14 November 2000. AFP/Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Positively periwinkle The Queen cut a chic figure as she left Westminster Abbey following a service to mark the centenary of Australia's constitution on 7 July 2000, wearing a sky blue overcoat and a dark blue hat. AFP/Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Royal blue A colour fit for a Queen, the monarch donned royal blue during a visit to the newly opened National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, London on 29 March 2007. AFP/Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments A colour fit for a queen The Queen's outfit colour choice was perfectly apt for the Commissioning Ceremony of HMS Queen Elizabeth on 7 December 2017. Her daughter Anne, Princess Royal, followed behind. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Bold in red The Queen donned scarlet red as she welcomed the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani, to her Windsor residence on 26 October 2010 during a state visit. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments In pink at the polo Queen Elizabeth II was beaming in pink on 16 June 2013, pictured attending the Cartier Queen's Cup Final at Guards Polo Club in Egham, England. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Portant rose en France A portrait of the Queen was taken during her third official visit to France on 11 June 1992. In the picture, the monarch wore grey gloves with a pink coat, hat and pearl jewellery. AFP/Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments A colourful celebration In celebration of the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on 29 April 2011, the Queen wore a shade of bright yellow to the nuptials. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Dazzlingly bright On the final day of a four-day state visit to Germany on 26 June 2015, the Queen was pictured wearing a lemon yellow coat and matching hat. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Never one to blend into the crowd While visiting the Lexicon shopping centre in Bracknell on 19 October 2018, the Queen opted for a vibrant shade of turquoise for her outfit. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Grass green The monarch appeared to match the greenery of her surroundings as she arrived at the Epsom Festival at Epsom Downs racecourse on 4 June 2005. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Taking florals to the next level During a visit to Nicosia, Cyprus on 19 October 1993, the Queen embraced florals to the nth degree, wearing a blue, three quarter length-sleeved patterned dress, a matching floral embellished hat and carrying a beautiful bouquet of flowers. AFP/Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Commanding the room Sat upon the golden Sovereign's Throne, the Queen delivered a speech at the State Opening of parliament in the House of Lords on 21 June 2017 wearing a bright blue coat and a yellow and blue patterned floral dress. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Chic in burgundy The monarch opted for a burgundy look while attending the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on 12 March 2018. Chris Jackson/Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments Glittering in gold On 19 November 2012, the Queen attended the Royal Variety performance at the Royal Albert Hall in an ornate gold and silver striped wrap gown. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments A poignant celebration Queen Elizabeth II combined Olympic blue and turquoise for the ensemble she chose to wear for the commemoration of the centenary of the RAF with on 10 July 2018. Getty Images 38 of the Queen's most colourful fashion moments An enduring love of colour The Queen has clearly always had an eye for bright colours. Here the monarch appears at Epsom Downs Racecourse in 1960, dressed in a canary yellow outfit. Getty Images

How does the Queen celebrate her birthday?

The Queen usually celebrates her birthday privately, the royal family’s official website states.

However, the occasion is also marked with a series of gun salutes – a 41-gun salute in Hyde Park, a 21-gun salute in Windsor Great Park and a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.

The gun salutes usually occur on the day of the monarch’s birthday. But for the last two years, due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the salute did not take place.

Why does the Queen have a second birthday?

The tradition of the British monarch celebrating two birthdays stems back to 1748, during the reign of King George II.

As the king’s birthday fell in late autumn, the weather wasn’t suitable for a large, public celebration in honour of his birthday.

Therefore, the monarch’s official birthday celebrations were combined with the Trooping the Colour parade in summer, a ceremony which had previously been a predominantly military affair.

When is the Queen’s second birthday?

The Queen’s second birthday, described as being her “official birthday”, usually takes place on the second Saturday of June.

The Queen used to mark her official birthday on the second Thursday of June, the same day her father, King George VI, used to celebrate his birthday during his reign.

However, this tradition was changed in 1959, seven years after the Queen ascended to the throne.

How does the Queen celebrate her official birthday?

The main event of the Queen’s official birthday in June is the Trooping the Colour parade.

The Trooping the Colour procession, which usually consists of more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, traditionally moves from Buckingham Palace down The Mall towards the Horse Guard’s Parade.

Members of the royal family ride either on horseback or in carriages as part of the proceedings.

The parade ends with a fly-past by the RAF, which the Queen watches with the royal family from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Last year, the event took place in Windsor instead of London and was not attended by many members of the royal family due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With restrictions lifted across the UK, Trooping the Colour is expected to go ahead in its traditional form in London on Thursday 2 June instead of Saturday 11 June, which is the date of the Queen’s official birthday.

It forms part of a series of big events planned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, to mark her 70th year on the throne.