Queen makes ‘generous donation’ to Ukraine humanitarian appeal

The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William have made “generous donations” to the Disaster Emergency Committee’s (DEC) appeal to help Ukrainians displaced by the war.

In an announcement on Friday 4 March, the DEC said the appeal has raised £55 million in the first day of its launch.

The DEC did not disclose how much the Royal Family members donated when approached for comment by the Independent.

It said the £55 million includes a £20 million donation by the UK government as part of its UK Aid Match scheme.

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of DEC said its charities are “very grateful for the generous support of the Royal Family”.

“Giving through the DEC is the most effective way to get the right assistance to the right people,” Saeed said.

“While wanting to collect clothes and other items for people in need is laudable, the things people give today may not be what people need tomorrow and aid workers say they can’t use much of what is arriving.

“Donating through the DEC is the most helpful way people can assist. While we have raised an astonishing amount in the first day of the appeal, we urge people to continue donating as the need is great and the response needed is likely to run into months and years. Please help now.”

Several members of the Royal Family have expressed solidarity with Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of the country last week.

It marks a departure from tradition, as the Royal Family does not usually comment on political matters.

The Royal Family website states that the Queen, who has not made a public statement, must “remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the first royal family members to make a statement.

In a post to their non-profit Archewell’s website on 24 February, the couple condemned the actions of Russia, writing that they “stand with the people of Ukraine” and that world leaders should do the same.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also voiced their support for Ukraine.

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” a message posted to their Twitter account said.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future,” they added.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

