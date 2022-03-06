Queen to ‘leave’ Buckingham Palace and make Windsor permanent home

The Queen will reportedly never live in London again after making Windsor Castle in Buckinghamshire her permanent residence for the past two years.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip, made the move to Windsor Castle at the beginning of the pandemic before Philip died on 9 April 2021.

The Queen has spent the past two Christmases at Windsor, due to Covid regulations, and now it has been reported that the monarch has “no plans” to ever return to Buckingham Palace in London.

As The Sunday Times reports, this means the next royals who will take up residence in Buckingham Palace will be the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall when the time comes for Prince Charles to be King.

Royal author Hugo Vickers told The Times that Windsor is the place the Queen “loves”.

He added: “She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby. It makes sense.”

Windsor is a short drive from Bagshot Park, where Prince Edward lives and Prince Andrew lives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The Queen spent much of her childhood at Windsor, with her father and mother, then the Duke and Duchess of York, having been gifted the Royal Lodge by her grandfather, King George V, when the Queen was five years old.

Initially used as a weekend retreat, during WWII the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret moved to Windsor as it was considered to be safer than London.

Royal biographer Christopher Warwick told the BBC in 2016 that Windsor “was a place that was very much home to the Queen and to her sister for a very long time and that cemented the emotions and attachment that she has to a place she loves dearly”.

Windsor is also now where Prince Philip is buried. When the Queen dies, the pair will be buried together in Windsor, in King George VI’s memorial chapel.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.