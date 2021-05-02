Queen in ‘security scare as intruders break into Windsor estate’

The Queen has reportedly suffered a breach of security after two intruders broke into her estate in Windsor.

The intrusion occurred last Sunday after a 31-year-old man and his 29-year-old girlfriend scaled the fences at Royal Lodge Windsor, The Sun reports.

The spot is the Duke of York’s official estate, it is also where the Queen is thought to go horse riding.

It comes six days after a woman was arrested after being found walked around Royal Lodge Windsor after reportedly telling security guards she had a lunch scheduled with Prince Andrew, who was at home at the time.

The two incidents have raised concerns about the Queen’s overall safety, with royal biographer Penny Junor telling The Sun that “it is worrying the Queen’s security is so lax”.

“It is less than two weeks since a woman blagged her way into Andrew’s home, Royal Lodge. We now learn it has happened again.

“Andrew was in the lodge, the Queen wasn’t, but she might well have been.”

Ken Wharfe, who was Princess Diana’s personal protection officer for seven years, added: “When you take these incidents into account then it is a farce.

“It is totally unacceptable and makes the Queen vulnerable. This is very worrying and things really need to change.”

The two breaches come almost 30 years after the famous Buckingham Palace break-in orchestrated by Michael Fagan in the summer of 1982.

The incident - seen to be one of the greatest breaches of national security in modern history - even led to the attempted resignation of the home secretary Willie Whitelaw.

It also featured in an episode of The Crown as part of the Netflix historical drama’s fourth season.