The Prince of Wales has given an emotional update on the Princess of Wales as he met veterans at a D-Day event on Wednesday.

After being asked by a veteran about Kate’s wellbeing, Prince William said: “She is better, thanks. She would’ve loved to be here today.”

Prince William joined his father and Camilla in Portsmouth on Wednesday as part of the royal family’s efforts to remember the sacrifices of the Allied forces on the eve of the decisive invasion of Europe on June 6 1944.

The prince, without the Princess of Wales who is away from public duties while she undergoes treatment for cancer, spoke of the families who “watched their loved ones go into battle” as they left for the largest seaborne invasion in history in June 1944.

( via REUTERS )

William read an extract from the diary of Captain Alastair Bannerman of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment, a soldier who was part of D-Day, addressed to his wife on the morning of the landings.

The prince wore medals during his address, including the Great Master of The Most Honourable Order of the Bath around his neck, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals and a coronation medal.

Addressing the crowd at Southsea Common, William said: “We will always remember those who served and those who waved them off.

( REUTERS )

“The mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters who watched their loved ones go into battle, unsure if they would ever return.

“Today we remember the bravery of those who crossed this sea to liberate Europe. Those who ensured that Operation Overlord was a success. And those who waited for their safe return.”

After he and the King gave speeches, the 41-year-old shook hands with D-Day veterans where one asked William: “I was going to ask you if your wife was getting any better?”

William replied: “Yes... she would have loved to have been here today.” He added: “I was reminding everybody, her grandmother served at Bletchley so she would have had quite a bit in common with a few of the other ladies here who served at Bletchley but never spoke about it until the very end.”

Kate has not yet returned to royal duties since her cancer diagnosis ( Christopher Furlong/Getty Images )

Kate’s grandmother worked at the WWII codebreaking centre during the war.

The commemorations opened with a musical performance and a flypast of two historic Dakota military transport aircraft, widely used by the Allies during the Second World War.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Dylan Martinez/PA) ( PA Wire )

The King and Queen appeared overcome with emotion as Charles also paid tribute to the “courage, resilience and solidarity” of D-Day veterans.

It is one of Charles’ first major events since he returned to public duties following his cancer diagnosis in January. His daughter-in-law Kate was also diagnosed with cancer in January but has not yet returned to the public eye.

“The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity we have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation,” he told the crowd. “It is our privilege to hear that testimony, but our role is not purely passive.

“It is our duty to ensure that we and future generations do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom.”

Pictures showed the King appearing to wipe a tear from his eye during the event, and the Queen appeared emotional following words from Royal Navy serviceman Eric Bateman.