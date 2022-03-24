All the royal family members attending Prince Philip’s memorial

It’s been nearly one year since Prince Philip died, and the royal family are marking the anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death with a memorial on Tuesday 29 March.

The Duke died on 9 April last year, aged 99.

Due to Covid restrictions at the time, his funeral services were altered which resulted in the Queen sitting by herself at her husband of seven decade’s funeral.

In February this year, Buckingham Palace announced a Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the life of Prince Philip.

Yet, with the Queen previously having Covid and only taking on light duties, which members of the royal family will be in attendance?

Will the Queen attend Prince Philip’s memorial?

The Queen is expected to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service next week, although this has not been confirmed.

In February, Her Majesty tested positive for Covid and experienced “light symptoms”, Buckingham Palace said at the time.

Since then, the 95-year-old has taken on light, mostly virtual, duties.

Due to social distancing rules, the Queen was forced to sit by herself at Prince Philip’s funeral last year (Getty)

Will Prince Andrew attend Prince Philip’s memorial?

Prince Andrew is set to attend his father’s memorial in his first public outing since settling his sexual assault case.

In February, the Duke of York reached an out-of-court agreement with Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexual abuse. The settlement was said to be £12m.

Earlier this week, PA reported that the Duke is “determined to honour his father despite scrutiny he may face”.

Will Prince Harry attend Prince Philip’s memorial?

While Prince Harry flew back from the US in 2021 to attend his grandfather’s funeral, he won’t be returning for the memorial.

Earlier this month his spokesperson confirmed that neither Harry, nor the Duchess of Sussex, will return for the memorial.

Harry began a legal challenge against the Home Office earlier this year after being told he would not receive the same level of security when returning from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

A legal representative for Harry has previously said that he would like to bring his children, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK but feared it could be “too dangerous”.

His spokesperson added that he hopes to visit the Queen soon.

Which other royal family members will attend Prince Philip’s memorial?

Most senior members of the royal family are expected to attend the memorial, including Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Prince Edward.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will return from their controversial trip to the Caribbean on 26 March and are also expected to attend the service.

Other royal family members expected to attend will be Philip’s grandchildren, Princess Beatrice, Princess Euegenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.

Some European royals are also expected to attend the memorial, including King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Princess Beatrix, King Willem-Alexander, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, among others.