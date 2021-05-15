Prince Charles praises ‘constant’ support of Royal British Legion in centenary video message

The Prince of Wales has praised the Royal British Legion (RBL) for its support to the Armed Forces in a video message to mark the charity’s 100th anniversary.

The RBL celebrates its centenary on Saturday, an event that will be marked with the laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph in London.

A special RBL centenary coin will also be used in honour of the anniversary for the coin toss at the FA Cup Final between Leicester City and Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

In his video message, Prince Charles said: “There are few organisations which hold a place at the heart of society in the way the RBL does.

“For one hundred years, the RBL has been a constant, through the annual Poppy Appeal, leading the nation in remembrance, and providing a life-long commitment to every veteran and their families.”

He went on to thank all those in the RBL for their dedication to the Armed Forces community.

“Therefore I wanted, above all, to offer my sincere and heartfelt gratitude to all those who have helped build this wonderful organisation we know today, and to all those who will be part of its future,” he said.

The RBL’s director general, Charles Byrne, also issued a statement about the anniversary.

“In this, our centenary year, we are focused firmly on our future,” he said.

“Our proud heritage and 100 years of experience supporting the Armed Forces community have built the strong foundations of an organisation fit for the next 100.

“We remain committed to our mission to ensure that those who have given so much for their country get the fair treatment, support and recognition they deserve.”