Rylan cracks a joke in first meeting with King Charles

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eurovision host Rylan was left in stitches after he met King Charles III at the unveiling of the Eurovision 2023 arena.

In a video posted to Twitter by Rylan on Wednesday (26 April), the pair are seen shaking hands before engaging in some friendly conversation.

Rylan, who found fame in 2012 after appearing on The X Factor, said to the King: “Nice to meet you,” before adding: “I heard you just come from Scotland?”

After some chatter, Charles then went on to ask Rylan about his role at Eurovision.

“Yeah, so I’ve been doing Eurovision for six, seven years now,” he said, before adding that he would be behaving himself in Liverpool this year.

“But I have to be on my best behaviour because we’re on home turf this year whereas normally I can just roll around Italy,” he joked.

Charles then made a joke that was inaudible in the clip, which left Rylan laughing with the monarch.

In another clip shared by the TV presenter, Eurovision hosts Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, Scott Mills and Rylan are seen walking across the Eurovision stage where they meet Queen Consort Camilla and Charles.

Rylan then tweeted what he thought of the Eurovision location: “The arena looks unreal btw x.”

It comes after the King and the Queen Consort unveiled the staging for the Eurovision Song Contest and tour the arena in Liverpool on Wednesday.

Charles and Camilla were shown around the M&S Bank Arena and met Mae Muller, the UK’s contestant, including the presenters and the creative teams.

The grand final of the competition is due to take place on 13 May, a week after the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

Eurovision 2023 will take place in Liverpool after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

It will be the first time the competition has been held in the UK for 25 years.

Charles and Camilla’s visit to the arena is one of several royal engagements in Liverpool, recognising the cultural partnership of the UK and Ukraine and celebrating Eurovision.

They will also visit Liverpool Central Library to officially mark its twinning with Ukraine’s first public library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odesa.