A three-bedroom house located on the Queen’s 20,000-acre Sandringham Estate in Norfolk is now up for sale for £1.2 million.

The Grade II-listed Station House, positioned adjacent to the former Wolferton Railway Station, offers home buyers a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to live in the prestigious location.

Estate agent Sowerby’s described the property as a “magnificent example of a beautiful home capturing the nostalgia of a bygone era”.

The house was built in 1989 and features a expansive lawned garden and terrace, overlooking a view of the countryside towards Wolferton Church.

Inside the house, there are three double bedrooms, including a principle suite with an en-suite bathroom that has a freestanding roll-top bath and a separate shower cubicle.

One of the rooms inside Station House on the Sandringham Estate (Sowerbys)

There is also a second separate bathroom, which also has its own freestanding roll-top bath and a shower cubicle.

Other rooms within the property include two formal reception rooms, a dining room, and a sitting room.

It also has a large kitchen with a separate utility room adjacent, and a garden room towards the back of the house.

The kitchen inside Station House on the Sandringham Estate (Sowerbys)

Queen Elizabeth II’s country house, Sandringham House, is located just two miles from Station House. Historically, the station master would reside in Station House.

Wolferton Railway Station was regularly used by the royal family to go to Sandringham up until the late 1960s.

The Queen usually travels to Sandringham for her traditional Christmas and New Year break, which she spends with other members of the royal family.

However, the coronavirus pandemic forced Her Majesty to cancel plans to travel there in 2020 and 2021. Instead, she celebrated Christmas at Windsor Castle for both Christmases.

She was most recently in Sandringham for several weeks in January and February, and marked her 70th anniversary since her accession to the throne while in Sandringham House.