Sarah Ferguson defends son-in-law Jack Brooksbank over yacht pictures: ‘He was doing his job’

Sarah Ferguson has defended her son-in-law Jack Brooksbank after pictures of him on a yacht in Capri with three women were published in the tabloid press.

In an appearance on BBC One’s The One Show on Monday, August 2, Ferguson said the pictures portrayed a “completely fabricated story”, and that Brooksbank was in Capri as part of his job as an ambassador for Casamigos tequila.

Brooksbank has been married to Ferguson’s youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie since 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February 2021.

On Sunday, 1 August, Mail Online published pictures of Brooksbank aboard a yacht in Capri with three women. According to the report, the women were Rachel Zalis, Casamigo’s global director, and models Maria Buccellati and Erica Pelosini.

Speaking to The One Show’s hosts, Alex Jones and Matt Baker, Ferguson said she felt it was “really important to clarify” what was seen in the pictures “for Jack’s sake”.

“Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity,” she said. “He’s just one of my most favourite people, I call him James Bond actually.

“He’s just a superhero in my book, and he’s a great father, a fabulous husband. He’s never at the front of house, he always likes to be at the back. So, for them to make this story is in fact, of course, completely fabricated.

“He works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so I think it’s really important that we clarify that for Jack’s sake,” she continued.

Brooksbank was in Capri to attend Unicef’s Summer Gala on 30 July. The event was reportedly sponsored by Casamigos, a tequila brand co-founded by American actor George Clooney.

Speaking about becoming a grandmother for the first time, Ferguson said she would be more than happy for August to play with Barbies if he wishes.

“I’ve had sisters with daughters, and now it’s Barbies put to one side, I’ve got to get into cars and trucks and engines.

“Although it has to be said, lovely August, if he wants Barbies we’ll bring the Barbies back out! I think in life we never judge anybody or anything, we just go for the heart,” she said.

She also revealed that her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, is due to give birth to her first child imminently.

“Beatrice is about to have her first - and she’s already got Wolfie, who she’s really good with, and he’s five, so he likes watching Storytime with Fergie,’ she said, referring to Beatrice’s step-son Christopher.