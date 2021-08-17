Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her relationship with the Queen, saying she was “more of a mother” to her than her own mother was.

The Duchess of York described her former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, as being a “mentor” who has “never faltered” when providing her support and advice.

The 61-year-old’s own mother, Susan Barrantes, left her family to move to Argentina and live with a professional polo player in a second marriage. Barrantes died in a car crash in 1998.

Ferguson, who was married to Prince Andrew for 10 years and had two daughters together – Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, also spoke about how her ex-husband always “believed in” her as she navigated life after Barrantes’ death.

“I think to myself that honestly my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother,” Ferguson said on the Tea with Twiggy podcast.

Sarah Ferguson with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew in 1991. (PA)

“I absolutely think there is no greater mentor because from a little girl to now, the consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honour and makes me want to cry.”

She added: “Because I went through so much pain losing mum, I lost my way and I became deeply deeply insecure. I kept asking everybody for advice. And I never trusted my own judgement of myself.

“I have got my lovely ex-husband Andrew – he always believes in me and always did believe in me. But my greatest mentor – and I know this sounds so weird to say it – and person who believes in me is the Queen and has never faltered.”

Her words come a week after commenting on how Princess Diana would have reacted to both Prince William and Prince Harry’s marriages.

“What I think that she would have been is very proud of her boys standing firm and tall. They’re very like her, and she would have been very proud,” Ferguson told Australian radio station KIIS 1065.

“I think they’re exceptional, exceptional boys with exceptional wives and fabulous children. I think she would be going, ‘Yes!’”