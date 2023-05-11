Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Karl Jenkins has responded to speculation surrounding his viral appearance at King Charles III’s coronation over the weekend.

The 79-year-old composer shared a video on TikTok on Tuesday, with a caption that read: “Sir Karl Jenkins sets the record straight on his attendance at the coronation.” His remarks came days after fans questioned his mullet and white moustache, with some claiming that he was Meghan Markle in a disguise.

Jenkins started his TikTok video by introducing himself before acknowledging how he went viral at the coronation. He also shared a picture of himself at the event, wearing a black jacket with a medal around his neck and tinted sunglasses on his face.

“I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III,” he said, as he sat in a chair and spoke to the camera. “I was there because I’d written some music for the service.”

He shared a laugh about the false claims that he was the Duchess of Sussex, who skipped the coronation over the weekend, in disguise. Meghan stayed in California with her children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, one, while her husband, Prince Harry, attended the event.

“I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise,” the musician continued. “Someone wrote I was there, whoever I was, to steal the crown jewels. I look this way all the time.”

Jenkins continued his video by holding up the knighthood medal he received in 2015 that he wore at the coronation.

He also addressed his now-viral facial hair: “Oh, and my moustache has been referred to in The Times as well. But I’ve had this moustache since 18-years-old. It was very trendy then.”

As he finished introducing himself, Jenkins also hit back at claims surrounding his coronation look.

“So that’s me,” he conceded. “Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all!”

As of 10 May, Jenkins’ video has more than 826,400 views, with TikTok users in the comments continuing to poke fun at his coronation appearance.

“This is just what Meghan Markle in disguise would say,”one quipped, while another joked: “We won’t tell on you Meg.”

A third wrote: “You being Meghan Markle in disguise was my favourite story about you!! Lovely to meet you properly Sir.”

Other people went on to praise the composer’s reaction to the jokes about him.

“I have been waiting for this response,” one wrote. “And this man is verified and passes the vibe check.”

“Thank you for introducing yourself. A sense of humour and humility is very attractive. Really enjoyed your music in the ceremony. Xx,” another added.

For the coronation over the weekend, Jenkins composed a piece titled “Over The Stone - IV. Tros y Garreg”. During an interview with BBC, he noted how “honoured” he felt after he found out that his Welsh folk song was going to be a part of the coronation.

“It obviously sums up Welsh culture - the harp - and he [the King] has always supported Welsh music,” he told the publication, leading up to the event. “I don’t know whether he chose it, but he was happy to have it there. I know he likes it otherwise he wouldn’t have asked me”

During the interview, he also reflected on watching the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, adding: “We had one of the first TV screens in the street, in the village I guess...12in (30cm) screen, two rows of friends and neighbours watching.”