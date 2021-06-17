Sophie Wessex says she hopes her daughter Lady Louise can stay ‘as private as she wants to be’

Sophie Wessex says she hopes her daughter Lady Louise Windsor will have as much privacy as she wants and will have friends to “protect her from anything”.

The Countess of Wessex, who is married to Prince Edward, made the comments in an interview with BBC’s Naga Munchetty held at St James’s Palace.

On BBC Radio 5 Live, the Countess spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, revealing that social media doesn’t really interest the teenager.

Sophie said: “We are protective, obviously. She doesn’t really get involved with social media very much at all and that is purely her choice. I wouldn’t deny her going onto it, but she’s not really that interested in it.

“There’s a few platforms that she talks to her friends on but that’s basically it, she doesn’t put anything out about herself at all. She’s very private.”

According to her mother, Lady Louise has “her eyes fairly wide open” but Sophie admitted she does worry about her daughter's future and hopes she will be surrounded by friends she can trust.

She continued: “She’s got her eyes fairly wide open, but inevitably there will be moments that may not go so well for her, I just hope we can be there to support her through those moments.

“I hope that she and her friends will protect her from anything that somebody might want to do. But I have to let her live her life. It’s not mine to live.

“I can only equip her the best that I can, and then she has to make her own choices. But I hope for the next few years, at least, she will still be able to be as private as she wants to be.”

The Countess spoke about being members of the royal family and said that, overall, her immediate family enjoy a “pretty good private life” despite the prerequisite of being in the public eye.

Sophie explained: “There are moments when we’re doing what can be described as, sort of, semi-private things, but you’re in a public space. And I think in those circumstances you have to sort of accept that there’ll be a certain amount of attention.

“If you are somewhere where there’s going to be cameras, well you just have to accept it. It is what it is.”