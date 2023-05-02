Jump to content

More than 3,000 street parties set to celebrate coronation weekend

Councils in England have approved 3,087 road closures for gatherings marking the royal event

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 02 May 2023 06:30
What will King Charles's coronation involve?

More than 3,000 street parties are planned across England to mark the coronation, new figures show.

Councils in England have approved 3,087 road closures for gatherings marking the royal event, according to figures from road management company One.Network shared with the PA news agency.

The parties will cover a total of 263 miles, which is roughly equivalent to the distance from Westminster Abbey - where the coronation ceremony takes place on Saturday - to Land’s End in Cornwall.

The most popular day for parties over the three-day bank holiday weekend is Sunday (7 May), when 62 per cent will take place.

Some 27 per cent are planned for Saturday, while just 11 per cent are scheduled for Monday.

Hampshire and Kent are in joint first place as the most celebratory counties, each with 251 street parties.

Only one party application has been approved by each of Cumberland Council, Herefordshire Council, Luton Borough Council and Manchester City Council.

Many councils have waived their usual street party fees for this weekend.

More than 3,000 road closures have been approved across England

(PA Wire)

All roads officially closed for coronation street parties in England are included in the figures, One.Network said.

The analysis does not take into account parties in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, or unofficial events.

James Harris, chief executive One.Network, said: “It’s fantastic to see neighbours and communities coming together to use their streets for parties to celebrate the crowning of our new King.

“Organising a street party is hard enough, but local councils should be given a huge hand for their great efforts in facilitating this country-wide celebration.

“With their hard work approving and managing road closures, the country can party safely whilst minimising disruption for road users.”

