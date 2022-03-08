Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has met the actor who played her in the third and fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown.

The series, which is currently filming its fifth season, takes a fictional look at the royal family throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

The third and fourth season see a focus on Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, as well as Charles’ former flame (at the time), Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Actor and director Emerald Fennell played Camilla in both seasons. Fennell is also the director of Promising Young Woman, which starred Carey Mulligan.

Camilla welcomed Fennell and other leading women from the arts, politics and business to her Clarence House home as she celebrated International Women’s Day.

(PA)

Fennell said about their encounter: “It was absolutely delightful. She is such an impressive person, it was fittingly nice to meet her today on International Women’s Day because she does so much for so many particularly female-centred charities.

“I was nervous I might be thrown in the tower but so far so good.”

On Camilla, she added: "She’s been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with a lot of grace and good humour."

The Duchess and the actor chatted for a few minutes but when asked about the conversation Fennell said: “You know what - I’m going to be very discreet, because if I’ve learnt anything it’s ‘loose lips sink ships’.”

Inna Prystailo, wife of Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, was also in attendance.

Speaking of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prystailo said: “Today there are no smiles and no peace, just horror and sorrow in the eyes of every Ukrainian woman, mother and wife.”

She added: “Now we have to count the death toll of our people and watch their frightened, crying children who are forced to flee their native land with their mothers and sisters, leaving their fathers to defend our country.”

During the engagement, Camilla added that “vast strides” still need to be taken towards greater gender equality. She said: “We will need more than 135 years to close the gender gap worldwide.”

Additional reporting by PA.