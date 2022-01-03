<p>Jalayne Sutherland in her Halloween costume</p>

Toddler receives letter from Windsor after dressing up as the Queen

Jalayne Sutherland’s outfit was complete with the monarch’s signature pearl necklaces

Saman Javed
Monday 03 January 2022 23:17
A toddler has received a letter from Windsor Castle after she dressed up as the Queen last Halloween.

One-year-old Jalayne Sutherland from Ohio, US, copied the monarch’s look from her 95th Trooping the Colour Parade in June 2020.

The Queen arrived at the ceremony wearing a blue-grey coat with yellow flowers, her signature black handbag and a pearl necklace.

Taking inspiration from the royal’s appearance, Sutherland’s Halloween costume consisted of a baby blue coat, matching hat and nude tights.

She accessorised the outfit with nude shoes and a nude handbag, while a curly white-haired wig and large pear necklaces completed the look.

Jalayne was photographed in her costume alongside her family’s two dogs by her mother, Katelyn.

Katelyn told The Independent she came up with the idea of the costume as she wanted to include the pets, who Jalayne is “always sneaking” food and treats.

Following positive feedback from friends and family, the mother decided to send a picture of the costume to the Queen but was not expecting a response.

Last month, the family received a response from the Queen’s lady in waiting, Mary Morrison.

“The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed,” Morrison wrote, adding that the royal was “pleased” to see Jalayne’s outfit and thought it was “splendid”.

“Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have,” she said.

The Sutherland family said they were “so excited” to receive the letter, and “couldn’t believe it”.

“Jalayne and I danced around in the kitchen, and she put her hat on for the picture,” Katelyn said.

“The first thing we did was call all our friends and family! They couldn’t believe it either!

“We will most definitely be framing the letter and hanging it Jalaynes bedroom. It is something we will all cherish forever.”

Katelyn said the family hopes to visit Windsor Castle one day, and that Jalayne will “most definitely2 wear her costume.

“I’m probably going to have to make another one whenever she grows out of this one,” Katelyn added.

