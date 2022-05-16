Tom Cruise has opened up about his involvement in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, saying that he admires her “tremendous dignity” and “devotion”.

The Top Gun star was just one of the celebrities present at the musical and theatrical event ‘A Gallop Through History’ which took place at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening.

Looking tanned and relaxed, Cruise strode past spectators, but when spotted happily posed for selfies.

The 59-year-old was invited to the event to introduce the Kings Troop Royal Artillery and spoke to ITV hosts of his delight at being there.

“It’s a real privilege,” he began. “I was just very honoured [when I was asked to be part of the Jubilee celebrations].

“She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion.”

He continued: “What she has accomplished has been historic. I just remember always as a kid seeing photos of her.

“She has met presidents, world leaders, people from all walks of life.”

Tom Cruise during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

On the subject of the American people’s reverence for the monarch, he replied: “Not just Americans, but the world knows [of] the dignity, devotion and kindness, that is what I have always felt about her.

“Someone that understands her position and has held it through a history that's just been extraordinary [over] the past 70 years.”

He went on to speak of his affection for the UK, saying: “Even before I started producing movies, I would bring them here to England because I just liked the crews and the people.

“I love the history of England and I just have great respect for the Queen. So when they asked I instantly said ‘Yeah, it would be my honour’. It’s wonderful.”

Singer Katherine Jenkins echoed Cruise’s comments, stating it was a “massive honour” to be involved.

She said: “It’s so amazing to be part of today, the kick-off to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“It’s a massive honour, of course, to be invited to sing for Her Majesty at any time, but I think especially for the show this evening.

“I’m a massive fan of hers. I think she’s so incredible, such a great role model and it’s nice to have the opportunity to all come together and show our deep gratitude for all that she’s done for the country and the Commonwealth.”

Comedian Omid Djalli, who played a character called The Herald in the event, also said it was a “real honour” to perform.

“I think anyone watching this show, even if they’re a staunch republican or if they’re a royalist, they will feel pride in being British.

“And I think there’s no denying, you know, especially having seen The Crown, you can’t not feel affection for a woman who came on the throne and then said, ‘I promise however long I live, be it long or short, that I will serve my people and serve my country’ and the fact that she’s done that, even when people have behaved badly all around her, she has been very steadfast and very true to her word.

“So from a human point of view, you have to respect that – that she’s done everything that she said in the last 70 years.”