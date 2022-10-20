Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Whoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle over Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ comments

The Duchess of Sussex worked as a model on the TV show prior to joining ‘Suits’

Saman Javed
Thursday 20 October 2022 15:09
Comments
Whoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle's Deal or no Deal 'bimbo' comment

Whoopi Goldberg has criticised the Duchess of Sussex over comments she made earlier this week about her time on the game show Deal or No Deal.

During the most recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan Markle said she quit working as a model on the popular TV show because she would often leave work with a “pit in [her] stomach”.

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance,” Meghan said. “And that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype: the word bimbo.”

Weighing in on the royal’s comments on Thursday’s episode of The View (20 October), Goldberg said Meghan’s remarks could make other women “feel bad”.

“OK, I just want to say that on that show, you had a suitcase, and they wanted to know, is this the deal you want, or this is not the deal you want,” Goldberg told the audience.

Recommended

“I don’t know if the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that. They’re thinking: ‘I want the money’. The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed.”

Goldberg was challenged by her co-host, Joy Behar, who asked: “Why is it that every game show has a guy running it... and some gorgeous woman turning letters or holding a box?”

“That’s a great point,” Goldberg replied. “My point is, if you see it and that’s how you feel, just maybe, you don’t want to make the other women feel bad because maybe they’re trying to make a living, too.”

In the days after Meghan’s podcast aired, her fellow Deal or No Deal costar, Claudia Jordan, said the show “never treated” the models like “bimbos”.

“Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show,” Jordan said.

“For clarity – yes, getting a modelling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect, but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on, who they knew would engage with the contestants.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in