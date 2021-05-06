The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wish Archie a ‘very happy’ second birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have wished baby Archie, the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, a ‘very happy’ second birthday.

A tweet posted from the couple’s Twitter account earlier this morning, 6 May, marked the occasion.

‘Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today,’ the post said, accompanied by a picture of members of the Royal Family and Meghan’s mother.

The well-wishes come amidst rumours of a rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.

The brothers recently reunited after Prince Harry flew back to the UK for the first time in more than a year for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

During a highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Prince Harry remained tight-lipped about his relationship with his brother, stating that they are on ‘different paths’.

Also in the two-hour sit-down, Meghan revealed that there had been ‘concerns and conversations’ about ‘how dark’ the pair’s offspring would be, but did not say who made the comments.

Archie’s birthday has been commemorated by a number of other Royal Family members, including the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and the Queen.

“Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” the Queen said.

It is believed that the Queen has not seen Archie in over a year, as he left the UK in the latter part of 2019 to spend Christmas in Canada. Since then, Meghan and Prince Harry have settled in California.

Speaking to Winfrey, Prince Harry said the couple have a ‘really good’ relationship with the Queen, and that they speak often.

Ahead of Archie’s second birthday, Meghan has written a new children’s book about the special bond between a father and son.

On Tuesday, 4 May, publisher Random House Children’s Books announced that the debut title, The Bench, will be released on 8 June.

Written from the perspective of a mother, the story is inspired by a poem Meghan wrote for Prince Harry on Father’s Day.