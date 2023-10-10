Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A survey commissioned by the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Royal Foundation has found that an overwhelming majority of young people believe that their friends are struggling with mental health problems.

The survey, released on World Mental Health Day on Tuesday (10 October), found nearly 40 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds felt they were not managing their emotions very well, while 95 per cent said they thought their peers were having some sort of with their mental health.

Almost six in ten (59 per cent) of the 16 to 24-year-olds questioned thought it was very important for young people to have greater awareness and understanding of social and emotional skills, while 39 per cent felt they did not manage their emotions very well.

The online poll found almost two-thirds (65 per cent) of the 1,817 young people quizzed said their mental health was very important to them.

William and Kate will attend a series of events across the country this week to highlight the topic of mental health, starting in Birmingham on Tuesday (10 October) when they host a discussion with young people about the issue.

The prince and princess will be joined by famous faces from BBC Radio 1 when they host the forum for young people to mark World Mental Health Day, run in partnership with The Mix, a leading digital charity for the under 25s.

The event has the theme – “Exploring our Emotional Worlds” – and will bring together 100 young delegates, nominated by 10 leading mental health and youth engagement charities.

William and Kate will attend a series of mental health focused events across the country this week (PA Wire)

The group will discuss the specific mental health challenges their generation faces, explore what more they could do to understand and manage their emotions and discuss the solutions that could support them to better look after their own and each other’s mental wellbeing.

Half of the attendees were nominated by National Citizen Service, an organisation that offers a range of experiences for young people that support them to become world and work-ready.

During the next two days William and Kate, who have been raising awareness about the issue of mental health for a number of years, including through their flagship project Heads Together, will take part in royal engagements with university students and emergency responders to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing.