William and Kate to visit Wales during Jubilee weekend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Wales during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are among the senior royals who will tour the UK as the Queen marks 70 years on the British throne.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Northern Ireland; the Princess Royal will visit Scotland, and all the members of the family will attend public events marking the Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on Friday that they would attend commemorations to mark the Queen’s milestone in June, bringing their children Archie and Lilibet to the UK with them.

It is unknown which events Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend, but the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are expected to be in London across the four-day weekend.

The Palace has revealed some of the arrangements for the Jubilee, including that just working members of the royal family will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Colour ceremony, which means this will not include the Duke of York or Harry and Meghan.

The Queen’s decision to only include royals carrying out official public duties was taken “after careful consideration”, Buckingham Palace said.

A spokesperson for the Palace said: “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

The Trooping the Colour parade will kick-start the Jubilee festivities on Thursday 2 June.

A service of thanksgiving will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday 3 June, but there will be no ceremonial journey to the service. As the 96-year-old monarch continues to face mobility issues, she will use a side entrance for the service.

The 18th century Gold State Coach will appear on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years when it leads the Jubilee Pageant procession on Sunday 5 June.

The coach will have archive film footage of the Queen on her Coronation Day in 1953 on its remodelled windows.

The Queen is expected to attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony, the service of Thanksgiving, and the Epsom Derby.

A spokesperson for the Palace said: “The Queen is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or even on the day itself.”

Additional reporting by PA