I’m a Celebrity stars fail to guess Zara Tindall’s place in line to the throne

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! cast failed to guess what place Zara Tindall is in line to the throne on last night’s episode (11 November).

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and daughter of Anne, the Princess Royal, is 20th in line to the throne, but the I’m a Celeb stars guessed she was 17th.

The question came after Zara’s husband, ex-England rugby player Mike Tindall, took part in a whack-a-mole challenge to win food for his campmates.

After winning the whack-a-mole challenge and before he returned to camp, his campmates were asked what place Zara Tindall (nee Phillips) was in line to the throne. They would only receive the food, a plate of nacho chips and guacamole, if they got the answer correct.

The stars were given three options: 14th, 17th, and 20th. But they ultimately guessed that Zara was 17th in line for the throne, meaning they did not receive the food.

Mike was visibly disappointed about losing the food when returning to camp, and clarified to his campmates that his wife was, in fact, 20th in line to the throne.

The Prince of Wales is first in line to the throne, followed by his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Duke of Sussex is fifth in line, with his two children, Archie and Lilibet, being sixth and seventh respectively.

Mike and Zara Tindall attend Ascot 2022 (Getty)

The Duke of York is eighth in line to the throne, higher than his older sister Princess Anne as laws at the time of Anne’s birth stated that son’s born to the monarch would rank higher than daughters. This changed before the birth of Prince George.

Prince Andrew’s two daughters and two grandchildren, Princess Beatrice, her daughter Sienna, and Princess Eugenie and her son August are ninth, 10th, 11th, and 12th in line respectively.

Then it’s the Queen’s youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, and his two children, Louise and James, who are 13th, 14th, and 15th.

Princess Anne is 16th in line to the throne, while her eldest child Peter Phillips is 17th, followed by his two daughters, Savannah and Isla who are 18th and 19th.

This places Zara Tindall, as Anne’s youngest child, as 20th in line to the throne. She is followed by her and Mike’s three children: Mia, Lena and Lucas, who are 21st, 22nd, and 23rd respectively.