Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I’m a Celebrity stars fail to guess Zara Tindall’s place in line to the throne

Mike Tindall was visibly disappointed that his campmates didn’t guess the correct place

Laura Hampson
Saturday 12 November 2022 08:49
Comments
Chris Moyles pulls apart Matt Hancock's story after he asks for 'forgiveness' on I'm a Celeb

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! cast failed to guess what place Zara Tindall is in line to the throne on last night’s episode (11 November).

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and daughter of Anne, the Princess Royal, is 20th in line to the throne, but the I’m a Celeb stars guessed she was 17th.

The question came after Zara’s husband, ex-England rugby player Mike Tindall, took part in a whack-a-mole challenge to win food for his campmates.

After winning the whack-a-mole challenge and before he returned to camp, his campmates were asked what place Zara Tindall (nee Phillips) was in line to the throne. They would only receive the food, a plate of nacho chips and guacamole, if they got the answer correct.

The stars were given three options: 14th, 17th, and 20th. But they ultimately guessed that Zara was 17th in line for the throne, meaning they did not receive the food.

Recommended

Mike was visibly disappointed about losing the food when returning to camp, and clarified to his campmates that his wife was, in fact, 20th in line to the throne.

The Prince of Wales is first in line to the throne, followed by his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Duke of Sussex is fifth in line, with his two children, Archie and Lilibet, being sixth and seventh respectively.

Mike and Zara Tindall attend Ascot 2022

(Getty)

The Duke of York is eighth in line to the throne, higher than his older sister Princess Anne as laws at the time of Anne’s birth stated that son’s born to the monarch would rank higher than daughters. This changed before the birth of Prince George.

Prince Andrew’s two daughters and two grandchildren, Princess Beatrice, her daughter Sienna, and Princess Eugenie and her son August are ninth, 10th, 11th, and 12th in line respectively.

Then it’s the Queen’s youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, and his two children, Louise and James, who are 13th, 14th, and 15th.

Recommended

Princess Anne is 16th in line to the throne, while her eldest child Peter Phillips is 17th, followed by his two daughters, Savannah and Isla who are 18th and 19th.

This places Zara Tindall, as Anne’s youngest child, as 20th in line to the throne. She is followed by her and Mike’s three children: Mia, Lena and Lucas, who are 21st, 22nd, and 23rd respectively.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in