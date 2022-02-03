RSPCA launches appeal to rehome ‘London’s loneliest dog’

A cocker spaniel who has been dubbed the “loneliest dog” in London is searching for her forever home after becoming the longest-standing resident at Southridge Animal Centre, Potters Bar.

Hattie has been at the shelter since August 2020. The RSPCA is appealing for a home for the two-year-old dog, whose previous owners struggled to cope with her energetic and active nature.

Hattie was first brought to the shelter in August 2020 and was adopted in December that year, but was returned again.

Cathie Ward, an animal care assistant who works at Southridge Animal Centre, told MyLondon that Hattie has “additional needs” that have made it difficult to find her a home, despite her being an “absolutely beautiful girl”.

The pooch tends to get “frustrated quite easily” and is very active as cocker spaniels are working dogs.

It also takes her “some time to actually get to know” people and requires an “experienced home with someone who’s willing to actually work with her”, Ward said.

“With the breed that she is, she’s got a high drive and she’s constantly on the go,” she added.

“So she needs that stimulation and enrichment in the home to help her.”

The RSPCA published a detailed list of Hattie’s specific needs on their website to help find the right fit for her.

They include an owner who lives in a rural or semi-rural area with plenty of green space and distant neighbours, located within an hour of Southridge to “facilitate post-adoption support”.

Potential adopters must also be “prepared to follow and/or seek new behavioural advice post-adoption”.

Hattie also needs to be adopted into an “adult-only home with no visitors under 18 years” that has someone home most of the day and be the only animal in the home.

Any potential home should also have a “private, large, secure garden with minimum five-foot fences”.

A new owner will also need to be able to take her for training classes and regular grooming, as well as “be prepared to visit Hattie at the centre a number of times to develop a relationship with her prior to taking her home”.

Ward also told the publication that once Hattie gets to know people, she “does calm down a lot” and becomes “lovely and very cuddly”.

But she cautioned that it “does take a while for her to get to that stage and trust you”.

Of the more than 30 dogs that currently live under the care of Southridge, Hattie has been there the longest, according to MyLondon.

People who are looking to adopt a dog must pay attention to the animals’ individual needs and not just their looks, Ward said.

“Cute little fluffy things will always get loads of enquiries and sometimes that can be worse because they’re not necessarily paying attention to the dog’s needs,” she said, adding that the shelter “struggles” to rehome dogs like Hattie because some people don’t pay attention.