Ruby Wax recalls laughing in Donald Trump’s face over presidential wishes in 2000

Ruby Wax says she laughed in Donald Trump’s face after he told her of his ambitions to be US president, back in 2000.

The comedian was subsequently kicked off Trump’s private jet and abandoned on the runway, as the reaction did not go down well with The Apprentice star.

In a new interview with The Times, Wax recalls laughing incredulously at the statement.

“He has a maniacal ego,” she said.“Most politicians cover things up, they’re charming, but he didn’t even want to cover it up.”

Sharing her thoughts on the possible return of the former president for a second term as he runs against Democrat candidate Kamala Harris, Wax called the situation an “emergency”.

“It makes me ashamed of my people,” she continued. “We’ll be in real trouble. I don’t state my politics unless it’s an emergency but this is the end of the world.”

Wax previously told The Telegraph , the interview was the “worst encounter” she’d ever had with a celebrity and said it had been an “interesting situation” but “not one to repeat”.

“It’s awful to be in his eyeline and for him to be sending hatred towards you is not pleasant,” she said, claiming Trump’s eyes were telling her “‘I’m going to rip your throat out.’”

open image in gallery Wax laughed in Trump’s face when he shared his political ambitions ( Getty )

“It was very hard to ask questions in that kind of climate. It was awful. It backfired. Who knew he would become president?” the comedian added.

“He said he wanted to be president, and I started laughing, and it turned into a hate match from there on,” she continued.

The star who has previously opened up about her “violent” childhood at the hands of her parents, and was diagnosed with depression aged 10, spoke about the impact of social media on mental illness.

While she called it a “cliché” to blame social media for all mental health worldwide, she suggested it had led to “a culture where envy is hyped to the limit, because instead of just seeing what the neighbours are up to, you see globally what people have that you haven’t. When humans are in that state it really brings out their worst.”

She says she pays someone to post for her in order to keep her health in check, “I know my triggers, it’s like knowing which foods are poisonous to you,” she said.