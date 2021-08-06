Runner says his Apple Watch saved his life

A man from New York has claimed that his Apple Watch saved his life.

Brandon Schneider, 25, from Long Island, believes his smart watch, alongside his commitment to exercise and healthy living, saved his life after he slammed his head on a hospital bathroom floor and passed out.

His passion for all things fitness led him to sport an Apple Watch, a smart watch with the capabilities to call the emergency services. Mainly, people use them to track their personal fitness goals.

On an Instagram post, Mr Schneider, who works as a Peleton Sales Specialist and is a qualified running coach, said, “I want to encourage every person who reads this to purchase an Apple Watch or if you have an Apple Watch to set up your emergency contacts NOW!”

Mr Schneider detailed the life-threatening experience in the same post. Last month, he went to the emergency room for what he believed to be kidney stones. While he was there, he went to bathroom and fainted due to the pain and suffered “a fractured skull” and “an emergent brain bleed”.

Mr Schneider “was only found unconscious so soon after the fall because my Apple Watch detected a hard fall,” he explained.

On Apple Watch 4 Series and newer, if it notices you fell while wearing it, it will vibrate, let out an alarm and display a warning. According to Apple’s website, “you can choose to contact the emergency services or dismiss the alert by pressing the Digital Crown, tapping Close in the top left-hand corner or tapping ‘I’m OK’.”

Mr Schneider’s fall alert notification was not dismissed as he lost consciousness. After getting medical attention, it was discovered he had “multiple haematoma that were increasing in size and quickly became life threatening requiring emergency brain surgery”.

After getting the much-needed surgery on 13 July, Mr Schneider said if was not seeking medical attention or passionate about healthy living already, he might be in a worse condition or dead.

“It’s likely that if I were not in great physical condition beforehand, I might not be here telling my story,” he told PEOPLE.

Keeping active is still important to Mr Schneider as he hopes to run the New York City Marathon in November.

“It’s just a few days before my birthday and that’s one thing helping to keep my head up,” he told the same outlet. “It will be my fifth marathon and will also serve as a celebration and recovery run.”

The race an important milestone in his recovery, which on Instagram is said to be still “a long road ahead”.

However, he is “proud to share that since returning home I have been recovering more quickly than anyone truly expected” and he feels “encouraged by moments of what I consider extreme productivity”. He also praised his supportive friends and family.

The Independent reached out to Mr Schneider for comment.