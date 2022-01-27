Rupert Grint returns to Instagram with adorable post of his one-year-old daughter

Our favorite wizard has made his return to Instagram, and this time he’s brought his adorable daughter with him.

Rupert Grint shared a post on Instagram last week of his 1-year-old daughter Wednesday sitting in a mini director’s chair with “Servant: Season 3” written on the back.

“Turns out I suck at Instagram,” he began the caption. “But Happy New Year anyway! Thank you all for watching The HP Reunion. So fun to look back and to share some of those memories with you all.”

Grint, 33, shares his daughter Wednesday with actress Georgia Groome, 29. The two have been in a relationship since 2011.

The Harry Potter actor was recently seen in HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

The nearly 2-hour long special reunited old Hogwarts pals Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, along with their other cast members, as they reflected on filming the movies.

Fans even got to witness some teary moments between the actors as they reminisced about their time on set.

In one clip, Grint and Watson both admitted to considering leaving the series due to their struggles with fame . Watson began to well up as Grint expressed they will always be connected to each other due to the films. “We’re family, we always will be,” Grint told her.

Not only does Rupert Grint now have a daughter of his own, but he will also always have his wizarding family.