Rupert Murdoch gets engaged for the sixth time, reports say

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rupert Murdoch has reportedly got engaged for the sixth time at age 92.

On 7 March, the Australian-born media mogul’s office confirmed that he will be heading down the aisle with 66-year-old retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova, with the wedding set to take place in June at his California estate and vineyard, Moraga.

After he and supermodel Jerry Hall divorced in the summer of 2022, Murdoch had a short-lived engagement to retired dental hygienist, Ann Lesley Smith, in the spring of 2023 ended after just two weeks. That summer, Murdoch and Zhukova reportedly began to see each other. When news broke of their relationship, it was revealed by the Daily Mail that Murdoch’s third wife Wendi Deng was the one to introduce the pair.

Zhukova is a distinguished molecular biologist who primarily studies diabetes, taking her research to institutions all over the world, including the University of California, Los Angeles. Towards the end of the Soviet Union, she came to the US from Moscow alongside her ex-husband, Alexander Zhukov, who eventually became a billionaire energy investor. Their daughter, philanthropist Dasha Zhukova, was married to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich until 2017.

News of their engagement comes months after he handed over the reins of his conservative media empire to his son, Lachlan Murdoch. Last year, he announced that he was retiring as the chief of his businesses, but planned on maintaining an emeritus role as his son transitioned into the role he left behind.

More follows ...