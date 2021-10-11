Ryan Gosling has opened up about the realities of life at home with his partner Eva Mendes and their two daughters amid the pandemic.

The actor, who shares daughters Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, five, with Mendes, discussed the couple’s quarantine parenting tactics while speaking with GQ during an event on Friday for his partnership with watch brand Tag Heuer.

“Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot. So, we did our best to entertain them,” the Crazy, Stupid, Love star revealed. “I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers.”

Gosling then confirmed that this meant doing dramatic readings of children’s books, adding: “Yeah, we spent a lot of our time just doing that.”

During the interview, the 40-year-old actor also revealed that parenthood was, in part, his inspiration for signing on to work with Tag Heuer for his first-ever brand partnership, as he spends a lot more time thinking about time.

“On a personal level, I think about time more than I used to. I have two kids and they’re growing up fast. So I keep my eye on the clock more than I used to,” he explained, adding that Mendes gave him a watch for his first Father’s Day.

Gosling and Mendes have been together since 2011 after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. The insight into the notoriously private couple’s family life comes after Mendes explained in April 2020 that she does not post about Gosling or their children on social media because she has always had “a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids”.

“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” she informed a curious follower. “And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.

“As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private.”