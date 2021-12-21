<p>Ryan Kelly mourns loss of infant daughter</p>

(Getty Images)

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Tuesday 21 December 2021 15:16
Colts player Ryan Kelly and his wife Emma have announced their infant daughter has died.

The NFL center revealed the heartbreaking news about daughter Mary Katherine Kelly on social media on Monday, where he shared a photo of the couple cradling the newborn in a hospital bed.

According to Kelly, the baby died on 17 December, with the football player paying tribute to his daughter in the accompanying post.

“Nothing made me happier than being your dad. You gave your mom and I that gift,” Kelly wrote. “You were simply a miracle and always will be.“I’m sorry you never got to open those sweet eyes and see us or take your first steps but you have angel wings now.”

In a separate post, Emma revealed that she was 19 weeks pregnant with the couple’s daughter when they “learned her little heart just stopped for reasons unknown”.

According to Emma, who acknowledged that “there is no easy way for us to say what we’re about to say,” she was just one week from the halfway mark of her pregnancy when the couple learned the news.

“Women have a one per cent chance of losing their baby this far along, and yet somehow, here we are,” she wrote.

